Lirik Lagu One Last Kiss - The J Geils Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

One Last Kiss - The J Geils Band

Just one last kiss

Before I walk out the door

I'm gonna hold you tighter

Than I ever did before

And I, I never promised you

The things you promised me

And I, I can't justify

The way it's gotta be

And the good times are the best times

The bad times fade away

The good times are forever

But now, baby, the last time is today

Just one more night

There's no time for anymore

I'm gonna tell you something

That you've never heard before

But I, I can't find the words

To ease your lovers pain

And I, I know the feeling's gone

I can feel it in my veins

And the good times are the best times

The bad times fade away

The good times are forever

But now, baby, the last time is today

One last kiss

And the good times are the best times

The bad times fade away

The good times are forever

But now, baby, the last time is today