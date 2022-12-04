Lirik Lagu One Last Kiss - The J Geils Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

One Last Kiss - The J Geils Band
Just one last kiss
Before I walk out the door
I'm gonna hold you tighter
Than I ever did before
And I, I never promised you
The things you promised me
And I, I can't justify
The way it's gotta be
And the good times are the best times
The bad times fade away
The good times are forever
But now, baby, the last time is today
Just one more night
There's no time for anymore
I'm gonna tell you something
That you've never heard before
But I, I can't find the words
To ease your lovers pain
And I, I know the feeling's gone
I can feel it in my veins
And the good times are the best times
The bad times fade away
The good times are forever
But now, baby, the last time is today
One last kiss
And the good times are the best times
The bad times fade away
The good times are forever
But now, baby, the last time is today
