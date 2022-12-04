Lirik Lagu Numb/Encore - Linkin Park feat Jay-Z dan Fakta di Baliknya

Numb/Encore - Linkin Park feat Jay-Z

Yeah

Thank you, thank you, thank you, you're far too kind

Uh, whoo, yeah! Ready?

Whoo, whoo, whoo! (Let's go)

Can I get an encore? Do you want more?

Cookin' raw with the Brooklyn boy

So for one last time I need y'all to roar

Uh, uh, uh, uh, yeah!

Now, what the hell are you waitin' for

After me, there shall be no more

So for one last time, nigga make some noise

Get 'em Jay!

Who you know fresher than Hov'? Riddle me that

The rest of y'all know where I'm lyrically at

Can't none of y'all mirror me back

Yeah, hearin' me rap is like hearin' G rap in his prime

I'm Young H.O., rap's grateful dead

'Bout to take over the globe, now break bread

I'm in Boeing jets, Global Express

Out the country but the blueberry still connect

On the low but the yacht got a triple deck

But when you young, what the fuck you expect? Yep, yep

Grand openin', grand closin'

Goddamn, your man Hov' cracked the can open again

Who you gon' find doper than him with no pen

Just draw off inspiration (-tion)

Soon you gon' see you can't replace him (him)

With cheap imitations for these generations

Can I get an encore? Do you want more?

Cookin' raw with the Brooklyn boy

So for one last time I need y'all to roar

Uh, uh, yeah

Now, what the hell are you waitin' for?

After me, there shall be no more

So for one last time, nigga, make some noise

What the hell are you waiting for?

Look what you made me do, look what I made for you

Knew if I paid my dues, how will they pay you

When you first come in the game, they try play you

Then you drop a couple of hits, look how they wave to you

From Marcy to Madison Square

To the only thing that matters in just a matter of years (yeah)

As fate would have it, Jay's status appears

To be at an all-time high, perfect time to say goodbye

When I come back like Jordan

We're in the four five, it ain't to play games with you

It's to aim at you, probably maim you

If I owe you, I'm blowin' you to smithereens

Cocksucker, take one for your team

And I need you to remember one thing (one thing)

I came, I saw, I conquered

From record sales, to sold out concerts

So, motherfucker, if you want this encore

I need you to scream, 'til your lungs get sore (come on)

I'm tired of being what you want me to be

Feeling so faithless, lost under the surface

Don't know what you're expecting of me

Put under the pressure of walking in your shoes

(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)

Every step that I take is another mistake to you

(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)

And every second I waste is more than I can take!