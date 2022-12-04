Lirik Lagu Numb/Encore - Linkin Park feat Jay-Z dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 Desember 2022, 02:19 WIB
Lirik lagu Numb/Encore - Linkin Park feat Jay-Z.
Lirik lagu Numb/Encore - Linkin Park feat Jay-Z.

Numb/Encore - Linkin Park feat Jay-Z

Yeah
Thank you, thank you, thank you, you're far too kind
Uh, whoo, yeah! Ready?
Whoo, whoo, whoo! (Let's go)

Can I get an encore? Do you want more?
Cookin' raw with the Brooklyn boy
So for one last time I need y'all to roar
Uh, uh, uh, uh, yeah!
Now, what the hell are you waitin' for
After me, there shall be no more
So for one last time, nigga make some noise
Get 'em Jay!

Who you know fresher than Hov'? Riddle me that
The rest of y'all know where I'm lyrically at
Can't none of y'all mirror me back
Yeah, hearin' me rap is like hearin' G rap in his prime
I'm Young H.O., rap's grateful dead
'Bout to take over the globe, now break bread
I'm in Boeing jets, Global Express
Out the country but the blueberry still connect

On the low but the yacht got a triple deck
But when you young, what the fuck you expect? Yep, yep
Grand openin', grand closin'
Goddamn, your man Hov' cracked the can open again
Who you gon' find doper than him with no pen
Just draw off inspiration (-tion)
Soon you gon' see you can't replace him (him)
With cheap imitations for these generations

Can I get an encore? Do you want more?
Cookin' raw with the Brooklyn boy
So for one last time I need y'all to roar
Uh, uh, yeah
Now, what the hell are you waitin' for?
After me, there shall be no more
So for one last time, nigga, make some noise
What the hell are you waiting for?

Look what you made me do, look what I made for you
Knew if I paid my dues, how will they pay you
When you first come in the game, they try play you
Then you drop a couple of hits, look how they wave to you
From Marcy to Madison Square
To the only thing that matters in just a matter of years (yeah)
As fate would have it, Jay's status appears
To be at an all-time high, perfect time to say goodbye
When I come back like Jordan
We're in the four five, it ain't to play games with you
It's to aim at you, probably maim you
If I owe you, I'm blowin' you to smithereens

Cocksucker, take one for your team
And I need you to remember one thing (one thing)
I came, I saw, I conquered
From record sales, to sold out concerts
So, motherfucker, if you want this encore
I need you to scream, 'til your lungs get sore (come on)

I'm tired of being what you want me to be
Feeling so faithless, lost under the surface
Don't know what you're expecting of me
Put under the pressure of walking in your shoes
(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)
Every step that I take is another mistake to you
(Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow)
And every second I waste is more than I can take!

