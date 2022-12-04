Lirik Lagu Empire State Of Mind - Jay-Z feat Alicia Keys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Empire State Of Mind - Jay-Z feat Alicia Keys

Yeah

Yeah, I'm out that Brooklyn, now I'm down in Tribeca

Right next to DeNiro, but I'll be hood forever

I'm the new Sinatra, and since I made it here

I can make it anywhere, yeah, they love me everywhere

I used to cop in Harlem, hola, my Dominicanos (dímelo)

Right there up on Broadway, brought me back to that McDonald's

Took it to my stashbox, 560 State Street

Catch me in the kitchen like a Simmons whippin' pastry

Cruisin' down 8th St, off-white Lexus

Drivin' so slow, but BK is from Texas

Me, I'm out that Bed-Stuy, home of that boy Biggie

Now I live on Billboard and I brought my boys with me

Say what up to Ty-Ty, still sippin' Mai Tais

Sittin' courtside, Knicks and Nets give me high five

Nigga I be Spike'd out, I could trip a referee (come on, come on, come on)

Tell by my attitude that I'm most definitely from

In New York (ayy, ah-ha) (uh, yeah)

Concrete jungle (yeah) where dreams are made of

There's nothin' you can't do (yeah) (okay)

Now you're in New York (ah-ha, ah-ha, ah-ha) (uh, yeah)

These streets will make you feel brand new (new)

Big lights will inspire you (come on) (okay)

Let's hear it for New York (you're welcome, OG) (come on)

New York (yeah), New York (uh) (I made you hot, nigga)

Catch me at the X with OG at a Yankee game

Shit, I made the Yankee hat more famous then a Yankee can

You should know I bleed blue, but I ain't a Crip though

But I got a gang of niggas walkin' with my clique though

Welcome to the melting pot, corners where we sellin' rock

Afrika Bambataa shit, home of the hip-hop

Yellow cab, gypsy cab, dollar cab, holla back

For foreigners it ain't fair, they act like they forgot how to act

Eight million stories, out there in the naked

City is a pity, half of y'all won't make it

Me, I got a plug, Special Ed "I Got It Made"

If Jeezy's payin' Lebron, I'm payin' Dwyane Wade

Three dice Cee-lo, three-card Monte

Labor Day Parade, rest in peace Bob Marley

Statue of Liberty, long live the World Trade (come on, come on, come on)

Long live the king yo, I'm from the Empire State that's

In New York (ayy, ah-ha) (uh, yeah)

Concrete jungle (yeah) where dreams are made of

There's nothin' you can't do (that boy good) (okay)

Now you're in New York (uh, yeah)

(Welcome to the bright lights, baby)

These streets will make you feel brand new

Big lights will inspire you (okay)

Let's hear it for New York (come on)

New York (yeah), New York (uh)

Lights is blinding, girls need blinders

So they can step out of bounds quick, the sidelines is

Lined with casualties, who sip the life casually

Then gradually become worse, don't bite the apple, Eve

Caught up in the in-crowd, now you're in style

End of the winter gets cold, en vogue, with your skin out

City of sin, it's a pity on a whim

Good girls gone bad, the city's filled with them

Mommy took a bus trip, now she got her bust out

Everybody ride her, just like a bus route

"Hail Mary" to the city, you're a virgin

And Jesus can't save you, life starts when the church end

Came here for school, graduated to the high life

Ball players, rap stars, addicted to the limelight

MDMA got you feelin' like a champion (come on, come on, come on)

The city never sleeps, better slip you an Ambien

In New York (ayy, oh) (uh, yeah)

Concrete jungle where dreams are made of

There's nothin' you can't do (okay)

Now you're in New York (uh, yeah)

These streets will make you feel brand new

Big lights will inspire you (okay)

Let's hear it for New York (come on)

New York (yeah), New York (uh)

One hand in the air for the big city (uh)

Street lights, big dreams, all lookin' pretty (uh)

No place in the world that could compare

Put your lighters in the air everybody say

"Yeah, yeah" (come on, come on, come on)

"Yeah, yeah"