Lirik Lagu No Church in the Wild - Jay-Z feat Ye dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Church in the Wild - Jay-Z feat Ye

Human beings in a mob

What's a mob to a king?

What's a king to a God?

What's a God to a non-believer

Who don't believe in anything?

Will he make it out alive?

Alright, alright

No church in the wild

Tears on the mausoleum floor

Blood stains the Coliseum doors

Lies on the lips of a priest

Thanksgiving disguised as a feast

Rollin' in the Rolls-Royce Corniche

Only the doctors got this, I'm hidin' from police

Cocaine seats

All white like I got the whole thing bleached

Drug dealer chic

I'm wonderin' if a thug's prayers reach

Is Pious pious 'cause God loves pious?

Socrates asks, "Whose bias do y'all seek?"

All for Plato, screech

I'm out chere' ballin', I know y'all hear my sneaks

Jesus was a carpenter, Yeezy, laid beats

Hova flow the Holy Ghost, get the hell up out your seats, preach

Human beings in a mob

What's a mob to a king?

What's a king to a God?

What's a God to a non-believer

Who don't believe in anything?

Will he make it out alive?

Alright, alright

No church in the wild

I live by you, desire

I stand by you, walk through the fire

Your love is my scripture

And let me in through your encryption, yeah, yeah

Coke on her black skin made it stripe like a zebra

I call that jungle fever

You will not control the threesome

Just roll the weed up until I get me some

We formed a new religion

No sins as long as there's permission

And deception is the only felony

So never fuck nobody without tellin' me

Sunglasses and Advil

Last night was mad real

Sun comin' up five AM

I wonder if they got cabs still

Thinkin' 'bout the girl in all-leopard

Who was rubbin' the wood like Kiki Shepard

Two tattoos, one read "No apologies"

The other said "Love is cursed by monogamy"

That's somethin' that the pastor don't preach

That's somethin' that a teacher can't teach

When we die, the money we can't keep

But we prolly spend it all 'cause the pain ain't cheap, preach

Human beings in a mob

What's a mob to a king?

What's a king to a God?

What's a God to a non-believer

Who don't believe in anything?

Will he make it out alive?

Alright, alright

No church in the wild

No church in the wild

No church in the wild

No church in the wild

Album: Watch the Throne

Artis: Ye, Jay-Z

Dirilis: 2011