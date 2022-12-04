Lirik Lagu No Church in the Wild - Jay-Z feat Ye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 Desember 2022, 03:49 WIB
Rapper Jay Z.
Rapper Jay Z. /YouTube/JayZVEVO

No Church in the Wild - Jay-Z feat Ye

Human beings in a mob
What's a mob to a king?
What's a king to a God?
What's a God to a non-believer
Who don't believe in anything?
Will he make it out alive?
Alright, alright
No church in the wild

Tears on the mausoleum floor
Blood stains the Coliseum doors
Lies on the lips of a priest
Thanksgiving disguised as a feast
Rollin' in the Rolls-Royce Corniche
Only the doctors got this, I'm hidin' from police
Cocaine seats
All white like I got the whole thing bleached
Drug dealer chic
I'm wonderin' if a thug's prayers reach
Is Pious pious 'cause God loves pious?
Socrates asks, "Whose bias do y'all seek?"
All for Plato, screech
I'm out chere' ballin', I know y'all hear my sneaks
Jesus was a carpenter, Yeezy, laid beats
Hova flow the Holy Ghost, get the hell up out your seats, preach

Human beings in a mob
What's a mob to a king?
What's a king to a God?
What's a God to a non-believer
Who don't believe in anything?
Will he make it out alive?
Alright, alright
No church in the wild

I live by you, desire
I stand by you, walk through the fire
Your love is my scripture
And let me in through your encryption, yeah, yeah

Coke on her black skin made it stripe like a zebra
I call that jungle fever
You will not control the threesome
Just roll the weed up until I get me some
We formed a new religion
No sins as long as there's permission
And deception is the only felony
So never fuck nobody without tellin' me
Sunglasses and Advil
Last night was mad real
Sun comin' up five AM
I wonder if they got cabs still
Thinkin' 'bout the girl in all-leopard
Who was rubbin' the wood like Kiki Shepard
Two tattoos, one read "No apologies"
The other said "Love is cursed by monogamy"
That's somethin' that the pastor don't preach
That's somethin' that a teacher can't teach
When we die, the money we can't keep
But we prolly spend it all 'cause the pain ain't cheap, preach

Human beings in a mob
What's a mob to a king?
What's a king to a God?
What's a God to a non-believer
Who don't believe in anything?
Will he make it out alive?
Alright, alright
No church in the wild

No church in the wild
No church in the wild
No church in the wild

Album: Watch the Throne
Artis: Ye, Jay-Z
Dirilis: 2011

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

3 Desember 2022, 09:17 WIB
Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

2 Desember 2022, 22:00 WIB
Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

2 Desember 2022, 19:58 WIB
Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

2 Desember 2022, 19:06 WIB
Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

2 Desember 2022, 15:31 WIB
Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

2 Desember 2022, 15:10 WIB
Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

2 Desember 2022, 07:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB
SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

1 Desember 2022, 15:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:39 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Garut Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 6,4 Hari Ini, Getaran Terasa Sampai ke Bandung, Cianjur, Bogor hingga Banten
2

Gempa Terkini, Guncangan Berkekuatan Magnitudo 6,4 Hantam Kabupaten Garut
3

Prediksi Skor Ghana vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
4

ASO Tahap 2: Siaran TV Analog di Bandung, Solo, Semarang, dan Batam Dimatikan Hari Ini, Catat Waktunya
5

Gempa Garut Bikin Cemas Soal Sesar Lembang, BMKG Beberkan Hasil Pantauan 24 Jam
6

Prediksi Skor Belanda vs Amerika Serikat di Piala Dunia 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
7

Prediksi Skor Belanda vs Amerika Serikat di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
8

Terbelahnya Jalan Cibolerang Bandung Dipicu Sesar Lembang? Camat Sekitar Angkat Bicara
9

Terungkap Isi Chat Wanita yang Batalkan Nikah H-3 karena Minta Sertifikat Rumah, Ternyata Korban Konten TikTok
10

Batal Nikah karena Diminta Mahar Sertifikat Rumah, Ryan Dono Beri Pesan Tak Terduga untuk Mantan Calon Istri

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Sinar Jateng

Info Vaksin! Dinas Kesehatan Gelar Vaksinasi pada Car Free Day di Pemalang, Catat Tanggal dan Tempatnya

Info Vaksin! Dinas Kesehatan Gelar Vaksinasi pada Car Free Day di Pemalang, Catat Tanggal dan Tempatnya

4 Desember 2022, 03:49 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya, 9 Jumadil Ula 1444 Hijriah Minggu 4 Desember 2022

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya, 9 Jumadil Ula 1444 Hijriah Minggu 4 Desember 2022

4 Desember 2022, 03:49 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Info Loker Terkini Badan Kepegawaian Negara (BKN): Ayo Buruan Daftar

Info Loker Terkini Badan Kepegawaian Negara (BKN): Ayo Buruan Daftar

4 Desember 2022, 03:37 WIB

Gowapos

Piala Dunia 2022: Bekuk Amerika Serikat, Belanda Pantaskan Diri Melaju Ke Perempat Final

Piala Dunia 2022: Bekuk Amerika Serikat, Belanda Pantaskan Diri Melaju Ke Perempat Final

4 Desember 2022, 03:34 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 2 Mei 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 2 Mei 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

4 Desember 2022, 03:30 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Info Loker BUMN Terkini PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk: Cek Untuk Mengetehaui Kualifikasinya

Info Loker BUMN Terkini PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk: Cek Untuk Mengetehaui Kualifikasinya

4 Desember 2022, 03:17 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Skor Inggris vs Senegal Lengkap Head to Head dan Prediksi Line Up di Piala Dunia 2022

Prediksi Skor Inggris vs Senegal Lengkap Head to Head dan Prediksi Line Up di Piala Dunia 2022

4 Desember 2022, 03:15 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Lirik Lagu Desember dari Koes Plus, Lagu Legendaris yang Cocok Temani Bulan Desembermu!

Lirik Lagu Desember dari Koes Plus, Lagu Legendaris yang Cocok Temani Bulan Desembermu!

4 Desember 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

4 Desember 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Bacaan Doa Qunut Subuh, Arab, Latin dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Bacaan Doa Qunut Subuh, Arab, Latin dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

4 Desember 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

4 Desember 2022, 03:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Tayang Head in the Clouds atau HITC 2022 di Vidio Gratis, Ada Rich Brian dan Jackson Wang

Jadwal Tayang Head in the Clouds atau HITC 2022 di Vidio Gratis, Ada Rich Brian dan Jackson Wang

4 Desember 2022, 03:02 WIB

Media Kupang

Renungan Harian Katolik Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Seruan Yohanes Pembaptis di Padang Gurun Yudea

Renungan Harian Katolik Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Seruan Yohanes Pembaptis di Padang Gurun Yudea

4 Desember 2022, 03:01 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Jangan Rapuh

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Jangan Rapuh

4 Desember 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

4 Desember 2022, 03:00 WIB

Hai Lombok Timur

Dipermalukan Timnas Belanda, Timnas Amerika Terpaksa Gulung Tikar dari Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

Dipermalukan Timnas Belanda, Timnas Amerika Terpaksa Gulung Tikar dari Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

4 Desember 2022, 02:29 WIB

Portal Papua

Piala Dunia 2022 : Usai Kalahkan Amerika 3-1, Fans Belanda di Papua Lakukan Konvoi Kemenangan

Piala Dunia 2022 : Usai Kalahkan Amerika 3-1, Fans Belanda di Papua Lakukan Konvoi Kemenangan

4 Desember 2022, 02:22 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

4 Desember 2022, 02:20 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

LIVE SCORE dan HASIL AKHIR Argentina vs Australia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Cek Skor Pertandingan Disini

LIVE SCORE dan HASIL AKHIR Argentina vs Australia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Cek Skor Pertandingan Disini

4 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Minggu, 4 Desember 2022, Pagi Umumnya Cerah Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Minggu, 4 Desember 2022, Pagi Umumnya Cerah Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan

4 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

4 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Berhenti Sejenak

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Berhenti Sejenak

4 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: Link Live Streaming Starting Line Up, Head to Head, Kick Off 02.00

Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: Link Live Streaming Starting Line Up, Head to Head, Kick Off 02.00

4 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Skor Sementara 0-0, CEK LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR Argentina vs Australia Hari ini Selengkapnya Disini

Skor Sementara 0-0, CEK LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR Argentina vs Australia Hari ini Selengkapnya Disini

4 Desember 2022, 01:55 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Argentina vs Australia Hari ini, Skor Sementara Masih 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Argentina vs Australia Hari ini, Skor Sementara Masih 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

4 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB
x