Lirik Lagu Otis - Jay-Z feat Ye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Otis - Jay-Z feat Ye
It makes it easier, easier to bear
You won't regret it, no, no
Some girls they don't forget it
Love is their only happiness, yeah
Squee-, squee-, squee- (sounds so soulful, don't you agree?)
Squeeze her, don't tease her (ow!) Never leave her
Uh, I invented swag
Poppin' bottles, puttin' supermodels in the cab
Proof
I guess I got my swagger back, truth
New watch alert, Hublot's
Or the big-face Rollie, I got two of those
Arm out the window, through the city I maneuver slow
Cock back, snap back, see my cut through the holes, Hov
Damn, Yeezy and Hov, where the hell you been?
Niggas talkin' real reckless, stuntmen
I adopted these niggas, Phillip Drummond 'em
Now I'm 'bout to make 'em tuck they whole summer in
They say I'm crazy, well, I'm 'bout to go dumb again
They ain't see me 'cause I pulled up in my other Benz
Last week I was in my other, other Benz
Throw your diamonds up 'cause we in this bitch another 'gain (yea)
Photoshoot fresh, lookin' like wealth
I'm 'bout to call the paparazzi on myself
Uh, live from the Mercer
Run up on Yeezy the wrong way, I might murk ya
Flee in the G450, I might surface
Political refugee, asylum can be purchased
Uh, everything's for sale, I got five passports
I'm never goin' to jail
I made Jesus walk, so I'm never goin' to hell
Couture-level flow, it's never goin' on sale
Luxury rap, the Hermès of verses
Sophisticated ignorance, write my curses in cursive
I get it custom, you a customer
You ain't 'customed to goin' through customs
You ain't been nowhere, hah?
And all the ladies in the house, got 'em showin' off
I'm done, I'll hit you up maña-, nah
Welcome to Havana
Smokin' cubanos with Castro in cabanas
Viva México, Cubano
Dominicano, all the plugs that I know
Drivin' Benzes, wit' no benefits
Not bad, huh? For some immigrants
Build your fences, we diggin' tunnels
Can't you see? We gettin' money up under you
Can't you see the private jets flyin' over you?
Maybach bumper sticker read, "What would Hova do?"
Jay is chillin'(uh), 'Ye is chillin' (uh)
What more can I say? We killin' 'em
Hold up, before we end this campaign
As you can see, we done bodied the damn lames
Lord, please let them accept the things they can't change
And pray that all of their pain be champagne
Album: Watch the Throne
Artis: Ye, Jay-Z
Dirilis: 2011
