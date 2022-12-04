Lirik Lagu Otis - Jay-Z feat Ye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 Desember 2022, 02:27 WIB
Rapper Jay Z.
Rapper Jay Z. /YouTube/JayZVEVO

Otis - Jay-Z feat Ye

It makes it easier, easier to bear
You won't regret it, no, no
Some girls they don't forget it
Love is their only happiness, yeah
Squee-, squee-, squee- (sounds so soulful, don't you agree?)
Squeeze her, don't tease her (ow!) Never leave her

Uh, I invented swag
Poppin' bottles, puttin' supermodels in the cab
Proof
I guess I got my swagger back, truth
New watch alert, Hublot's
Or the big-face Rollie, I got two of those
Arm out the window, through the city I maneuver slow
Cock back, snap back, see my cut through the holes, Hov

Damn, Yeezy and Hov, where the hell you been?
Niggas talkin' real reckless, stuntmen
I adopted these niggas, Phillip Drummond 'em
Now I'm 'bout to make 'em tuck they whole summer in
They say I'm crazy, well, I'm 'bout to go dumb again
They ain't see me 'cause I pulled up in my other Benz
Last week I was in my other, other Benz
Throw your diamonds up 'cause we in this bitch another 'gain (yea)

Photoshoot fresh, lookin' like wealth
I'm 'bout to call the paparazzi on myself
Uh, live from the Mercer
Run up on Yeezy the wrong way, I might murk ya
Flee in the G450, I might surface
Political refugee, asylum can be purchased
Uh, everything's for sale, I got five passports
I'm never goin' to jail

I made Jesus walk, so I'm never goin' to hell
Couture-level flow, it's never goin' on sale
Luxury rap, the Hermès of verses
Sophisticated ignorance, write my curses in cursive
I get it custom, you a customer
You ain't 'customed to goin' through customs
You ain't been nowhere, hah?
And all the ladies in the house, got 'em showin' off
I'm done, I'll hit you up maña-, nah

Welcome to Havana
Smokin' cubanos with Castro in cabanas
Viva México, Cubano
Dominicano, all the plugs that I know
Drivin' Benzes, wit' no benefits
Not bad, huh? For some immigrants
Build your fences, we diggin' tunnels
Can't you see? We gettin' money up under you

Can't you see the private jets flyin' over you?
Maybach bumper sticker read, "What would Hova do?"
Jay is chillin'(uh), 'Ye is chillin' (uh)
What more can I say? We killin' 'em
Hold up, before we end this campaign
As you can see, we done bodied the damn lames
Lord, please let them accept the things they can't change
And pray that all of their pain be champagne

Album: Watch the Throne
Artis: Ye, Jay-Z
Dirilis: 2011

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

3 Desember 2022, 09:17 WIB
Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

2 Desember 2022, 22:00 WIB
Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

2 Desember 2022, 19:58 WIB
Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

2 Desember 2022, 19:06 WIB
Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

2 Desember 2022, 15:31 WIB
Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

2 Desember 2022, 15:10 WIB
Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

2 Desember 2022, 07:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB
SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

1 Desember 2022, 15:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:39 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Garut Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 6,4 Hari Ini, Getaran Terasa Sampai ke Bandung, Cianjur, Bogor hingga Banten
2

Gempa Terkini, Guncangan Berkekuatan Magnitudo 6,4 Hantam Kabupaten Garut
3

Prediksi Skor Ghana vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
4

ASO Tahap 2: Siaran TV Analog di Bandung, Solo, Semarang, dan Batam Dimatikan Hari Ini, Catat Waktunya
5

Prediksi Skor Belanda vs Amerika Serikat di Piala Dunia 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Terbelahnya Jalan Cibolerang Bandung Dipicu Sesar Lembang? Camat Sekitar Angkat Bicara
7

Terungkap Isi Chat Wanita yang Batalkan Nikah H-3 karena Minta Sertifikat Rumah, Ternyata Korban Konten TikTok
8

Batal Nikah karena Diminta Mahar Sertifikat Rumah, Ryan Dono Beri Pesan Tak Terduga untuk Mantan Calon Istri
9

Prediksi Skor Belanda vs Amerika Serikat di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
10

Gempa Garut Bikin Cemas Soal Sesar Lembang, BMKG Beberkan Hasil Pantauan 24 Jam

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Hai Lombok Timur

Dipermalukan Timnas Belanda, Timnas Amerika Terpaksa Gulung Tikar dari Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

Dipermalukan Timnas Belanda, Timnas Amerika Terpaksa Gulung Tikar dari Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

4 Desember 2022, 02:29 WIB

Portal Papua

Piala Dunia 2022 : Usai Kalahkan Amerika 3-1, Fans Belanda di Papua Lakukan Konvoi Kemenangan

Piala Dunia 2022 : Usai Kalahkan Amerika 3-1, Fans Belanda di Papua Lakukan Konvoi Kemenangan

4 Desember 2022, 02:22 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

4 Desember 2022, 02:20 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

LIVE SCORE dan HASIL AKHIR Argentina vs Australia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Cek Skor Pertandingan Disini

LIVE SCORE dan HASIL AKHIR Argentina vs Australia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Cek Skor Pertandingan Disini

4 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Minggu, 4 Desember 2022, Pagi Umumnya Cerah Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Minggu, 4 Desember 2022, Pagi Umumnya Cerah Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan

4 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

4 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Berhenti Sejenak

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Berhenti Sejenak

4 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: Link Live Streaming Starting Line Up, Head to Head, Kick Off 02.00

Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: Link Live Streaming Starting Line Up, Head to Head, Kick Off 02.00

4 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Skor Sementara 0-0, CEK LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR Argentina vs Australia Hari ini Selengkapnya Disini

Skor Sementara 0-0, CEK LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR Argentina vs Australia Hari ini Selengkapnya Disini

4 Desember 2022, 01:55 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Argentina vs Australia Hari ini, Skor Sementara Masih 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Argentina vs Australia Hari ini, Skor Sementara Masih 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

4 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Argentina vs Australia, Gratis Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 via TV Online

LINK LIVE STREAMING Argentina vs Australia, Gratis Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 via TV Online

4 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Banjarnegaraku

Bupati Pantau Dampak Gempa di Garut, Sejumlah Rumah di Beberapa Kecamatan Retak

Bupati Pantau Dampak Gempa di Garut, Sejumlah Rumah di Beberapa Kecamatan Retak

4 Desember 2022, 01:45 WIB

Bandung Raya

SEDANG TAYANG Link Streaming Argentina vs Australia, Messi Tak Akan Leluasa Main

SEDANG TAYANG Link Streaming Argentina vs Australia, Messi Tak Akan Leluasa Main

4 Desember 2022, 01:45 WIB

Media Pakuan

Link Live Streaming Argentina VS Australia pada Pertandingan Babak 16 Besar FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Sekarang

Link Live Streaming Argentina VS Australia pada Pertandingan Babak 16 Besar FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Sekarang

4 Desember 2022, 01:35 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Sedang Berlansung Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Australia, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

Sedang Berlansung Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Australia, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

4 Desember 2022, 01:35 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Argentina vs Australia Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Argentina vs Australia Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

4 Desember 2022, 01:30 WIB

Vox Timor

Hari Disabilitas Internasional, Begini Janji Presiden Jokowi

Hari Disabilitas Internasional, Begini Janji Presiden Jokowi

4 Desember 2022, 01:13 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini 4 Desember 2022, Lengkap Link Live Streaming

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini 4 Desember 2022, Lengkap Link Live Streaming

4 Desember 2022, 01:10 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Tumbangkan Amerika Serikat 3-1, Timnas Belanda Lolos ke Babak 8 Besar Piala Dunia 2022

Tumbangkan Amerika Serikat 3-1, Timnas Belanda Lolos ke Babak 8 Besar Piala Dunia 2022

4 Desember 2022, 01:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

Tidak Jadi Melarat, 5 Zodiak Ini Bakal Naik Derajat di Tahun 2023, Bergelimang Kekayaan

Tidak Jadi Melarat, 5 Zodiak Ini Bakal Naik Derajat di Tahun 2023, Bergelimang Kekayaan

4 Desember 2022, 01:05 WIB

Vox Timor

50th ABC Meeting Sebagai Penguat Konektivitas Perbankan Untuk Pertumbuhan Ekonomi

50th ABC Meeting Sebagai Penguat Konektivitas Perbankan Untuk Pertumbuhan Ekonomi

4 Desember 2022, 01:05 WIB

Media Magelang

YALLA SHOOT TV LIVE STREAMING Argentina vs Australia di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 4 Des, Buka SCTV Saja Legal

YALLA SHOOT TV LIVE STREAMING Argentina vs Australia di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 4 Des, Buka SCTV Saja Legal

4 Desember 2022, 01:05 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Hormati Sesama

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Hormati Sesama

4 Desember 2022, 01:05 WIB

Kendalku

NOBARTV LIVE STREAMING Argentina vs Australia di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 4 Des, Link Resmi SCTV dan Vidio

NOBARTV LIVE STREAMING Argentina vs Australia di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 4 Des, Link Resmi SCTV dan Vidio

4 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

TERBARU GRATIS Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Australia: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

TERBARU GRATIS Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Australia: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

4 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB
x