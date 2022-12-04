Lirik Lagu Otis - Jay-Z feat Ye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Otis - Jay-Z feat Ye

It makes it easier, easier to bear

You won't regret it, no, no

Some girls they don't forget it

Love is their only happiness, yeah

Squee-, squee-, squee- (sounds so soulful, don't you agree?)

Squeeze her, don't tease her (ow!) Never leave her

Uh, I invented swag

Poppin' bottles, puttin' supermodels in the cab

Proof

I guess I got my swagger back, truth

New watch alert, Hublot's

Or the big-face Rollie, I got two of those

Arm out the window, through the city I maneuver slow

Cock back, snap back, see my cut through the holes, Hov

Damn, Yeezy and Hov, where the hell you been?

Niggas talkin' real reckless, stuntmen

I adopted these niggas, Phillip Drummond 'em

Now I'm 'bout to make 'em tuck they whole summer in

They say I'm crazy, well, I'm 'bout to go dumb again

They ain't see me 'cause I pulled up in my other Benz

Last week I was in my other, other Benz

Throw your diamonds up 'cause we in this bitch another 'gain (yea)

Photoshoot fresh, lookin' like wealth

I'm 'bout to call the paparazzi on myself

Uh, live from the Mercer

Run up on Yeezy the wrong way, I might murk ya

Flee in the G450, I might surface

Political refugee, asylum can be purchased

Uh, everything's for sale, I got five passports

I'm never goin' to jail

I made Jesus walk, so I'm never goin' to hell

Couture-level flow, it's never goin' on sale

Luxury rap, the Hermès of verses

Sophisticated ignorance, write my curses in cursive

I get it custom, you a customer

You ain't 'customed to goin' through customs

You ain't been nowhere, hah?

And all the ladies in the house, got 'em showin' off

I'm done, I'll hit you up maña-, nah

Welcome to Havana

Smokin' cubanos with Castro in cabanas

Viva México, Cubano

Dominicano, all the plugs that I know

Drivin' Benzes, wit' no benefits

Not bad, huh? For some immigrants

Build your fences, we diggin' tunnels

Can't you see? We gettin' money up under you

Can't you see the private jets flyin' over you?

Maybach bumper sticker read, "What would Hova do?"

Jay is chillin'(uh), 'Ye is chillin' (uh)

What more can I say? We killin' 'em

Hold up, before we end this campaign

As you can see, we done bodied the damn lames

Lord, please let them accept the things they can't change

And pray that all of their pain be champagne

Album: Watch the Throne

Artis: Ye, Jay-Z

Dirilis: 2011