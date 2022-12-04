Lirik Lagu APESHIT - The Carters dan Fakta di Baliknya

APESHIT - The Carters

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Stack my money fast and go (Fast, fast, go)

Fast like a Lambo' (Skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

I be jumpin' off the stage, hoe (Jumpin', jumpin', hey, hey)

Crowd better savor (Crowd goin' ape, hey)

I can't believe we made it (This is what we made, made)

This is what we're thankful for (This is what we thank, thank)

I can't believe we made it (This a different angle)

Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit? Rah

Gimme my check, put some respek on my check

Or pay me in equity (Pay me in equity)

Watch me reverse out the debt (Skrrt)

He got a bad bitch, bad bitch

We livin' lavish, lavish

I got expensive fabrics

I got expensive habits

He wanna go with me (Go with me)

He like to roll the weed (Roll the weed)

He wanna be with me (Be with me)

He wanna give me that vitamin D (D)

Ice ornaments, icy style tournaments (Woo)

You ain't on to this (No)

Don't think they on to this (No)

Bought him a jet

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Shut down Colette

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Phillippe Patek

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Get off my dick (Uh, hey)

Gimme the ball, gimme the ball, take the top shift (Ball)

Call my girls and put 'em all on a spaceship (Brr)

Hang one night with 'Yoncé, I'll make you famous (Hey)

Have you ever seen the stage goin' apeshit? Rah

Stack my money fast and go (Fast, fast, go)

Fast like my Lambo' (Skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

Jumpin' off the stage, hoe (Jumpin', jumpin', hey, hey)

Crowd better savor (Crowd goin' ape, hey)