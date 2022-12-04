Lirik Lagu Young Forever - Jay-Z feat Mr Hudson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Young Forever - Jay-Z feat Mr Hudson

Can I get some light in here?

Cellphones in the air

Let's dance in style

Let's dance for a while

Heaven can wait we're only watching the skies

Hoping for the best but expecting the worst

Are you gonna drop the bomb or not?

Let us die young or let us live forever

We don't have the power, but we never say never

Sitting in a sandpit, life is a short trip

The music's for the sad man (sing)

Forever young

I wanna be forever young (yes)

Do you really want to live forever?

Forever and ever (sing)

Forever young

I wanna be forever young

Do you really want to live forever?

Forever, forever young

So we live a life like a video

When the sun is always out and you never get old

And the champagne's always cold

And the music is always good

And the pretty girls just happened to stop by in the hood

And they hop their pretty ass up on the hood of that pretty ass car

Without a wrinkle in today

'Cause there is no tomorrow

Just some picture perfect day

To last a whole lifetime

And it never ends

'Cause all we have to do is hit rewind

So lets just stay in the moment

Smoke some weed, drink some wine

Reminisce, talk some shit, forever young is in your mind

Leave a mark that can't erase, neither space nor time

So when the director yells cut we'll be fine, ah

Sing

Forever young

I wanna be forever young

Do you really want to live forever?

Forever and ever

Forever young

I wanna be forever young

Do you really want to live forever?

Forever and ever young

Slamming Bentley doors, hopping out of Porsche's

Popping up on Forbes lists, gorgeous, hold up

Niggas thought I lost it, they be talking more shit

I be talking more shit, I'm nauseous, hold up

I'll be here forever, you know I'm on my fall shit

And I ain't waiting for closure, I will never forfeit

Less than four bars, baby, bring the chorus in

Did you get the picture yet I'm painting you a portrait

Forever young

I wanna be forever young

Do you really want to live forever?

And ever and ever

Forever young

I wanna be forever young

Do you really want to live forever?

Forever (your time, sing)

Forever young

I wanna be forever young

Do you really want to live forever?

Forever and ever

Forever young

I wanna be forever young

Do you really want to live forever?

Forever, forever young