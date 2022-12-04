Lirik Lagu Young Forever - Jay-Z feat Mr Hudson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Young Forever - Jay-Z feat Mr Hudson
Can I get some light in here?
Cellphones in the air
Let's dance in style
Let's dance for a while
Heaven can wait we're only watching the skies
Hoping for the best but expecting the worst
Are you gonna drop the bomb or not?
Let us die young or let us live forever
We don't have the power, but we never say never
Sitting in a sandpit, life is a short trip
The music's for the sad man (sing)
Forever young
I wanna be forever young (yes)
Do you really want to live forever?
Forever and ever (sing)
Forever young
I wanna be forever young
Do you really want to live forever?
Forever, forever young
So we live a life like a video
When the sun is always out and you never get old
And the champagne's always cold
And the music is always good
And the pretty girls just happened to stop by in the hood
And they hop their pretty ass up on the hood of that pretty ass car
Without a wrinkle in today
'Cause there is no tomorrow
Just some picture perfect day
To last a whole lifetime
And it never ends
'Cause all we have to do is hit rewind
So lets just stay in the moment
Smoke some weed, drink some wine
Reminisce, talk some shit, forever young is in your mind
Leave a mark that can't erase, neither space nor time
So when the director yells cut we'll be fine, ah
Sing
Forever young
I wanna be forever young
Do you really want to live forever?
Forever and ever
Forever young
I wanna be forever young
Do you really want to live forever?
Forever and ever young
Slamming Bentley doors, hopping out of Porsche's
Popping up on Forbes lists, gorgeous, hold up
Niggas thought I lost it, they be talking more shit
I be talking more shit, I'm nauseous, hold up
I'll be here forever, you know I'm on my fall shit
And I ain't waiting for closure, I will never forfeit
Less than four bars, baby, bring the chorus in
Did you get the picture yet I'm painting you a portrait
Forever young
I wanna be forever young
Do you really want to live forever?
And ever and ever
Forever young
I wanna be forever young
Do you really want to live forever?
Forever (your time, sing)
Forever young
I wanna be forever young
Do you really want to live forever?
Forever and ever
Forever young
I wanna be forever young
Do you really want to live forever?
Forever, forever young
Artikel Pilihan