Lirik Lagu The Story of OJ - Jay-Z dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Story of OJ - Jay-Z

Skin is, skin, is

Skin black, my skin is black

My, black, my skin is yellow

Light nigga, dark nigga, faux nigga, real nigga

Rich nigga, poor nigga, house nigga, field nigga

Still nigga, still nigga

I like that second one

Light nigga, dark nigga, faux nigga, real nigga

Rich nigga, poor nigga, house nigga, field nigga

Still nigga, still nigga

O.J. like, "I'm not black, I'm O.J." ...okay

House nigga, don't fuck with me

I'm a field nigga, go shine cutlery

Go play the quarters where the butlers be

I'ma play the corners where the hustlers be

I told him, "Please don't die over the neighborhood

That your mama rentin'

Take your drug money and buy the neighborhood

That's how you rinse it"

I bought every V12 engine

Wish I could take it back to the beginnin'

I coulda bought a place in Dumbo before it was Dumbo

For like 2 million

That same building today is worth 25 million

Guess how I'm feelin'? Dumbo

Light nigga, dark nigga, faux nigga, real nigga

Rich nigga, poor nigga, house nigga, field nigga

Still nigga, still nigga

Light nigga, dark nigga, faux nigga, real nigga

Rich nigga, poor nigga, house nigga, field nigga

Still nigga, still nigga

You wanna know what's more important than throwin' away money at a strip club? Credit

You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America?

This how they did it

Financial freedom my only hope

Fuck livin' rich and dyin' broke

I bought some artwork for one million

Two years later, that shit worth two million

Few years later, that shit worth eight million

I can't wait to give this shit to my children

Y'all think it's bougie, I'm like, it's fine

But I'm tryin' to give you a million dollars worth of game for $9.99

I turned that 2 to a 4, 4 to an 8

I turned my life into a nice first week release date

Y'all out here still takin' advances, huh?

Me and my niggas takin' real chances, uh

Y'all on the 'Gram holdin' money to your ear

There's a disconnect, we don't call that money over here, yeah

Light nigga, dark nigga, faux nigga, real nigga

Rich nigga, poor nigga, house nigga, field nigga

Still nigga, still nigga

Light nigga, dark nigga, faux nigga, real nigga

Rich nigga, poor nigga, house nigga, field nigga

Still nigga, still nigga