Lirik Lagu Run This Town - Jay-Z dan Fakta di Baliknya

Run This Town - Jay-Z feat Rihanna dan Kanye West
Feel it comin' in the air
Hear the screams from everywhere
I'm addicted to the thrill
It's a dangerous love affair
Can't be scared when it goes down
Got a problem, tell me now
Only thing that's on my mind
Is who's gonna run this town tonight...
Is who's gonna run this town tonight...
We gonna run this town
We are
Yeah I said it
We are
This is Roc Nation
Pledge your allegiance
Get y'all black tees on
All black everything
Black cards, black cars
All black everything
And our girls are blackbirds
Ridin' with they dillingers
I'd get more in depth
If you boys really real enough
This is la familia
I'll explain later
But for now let me get back to this paper
I'm a couple bands down and I'm tryin' to get back
I gave Doug a grip, I lost a flip for five stacks
Yeah I'm talkin' five comma
Six zeros
Dot zero
Here it go
Back to runnin' circles 'round niggas
Now we squared up
Hold up
Life's a game but it's not fair
I break the rules so I don't care
So I keep doin' my own thing
Walkin' tall against the rain
Victory's within the mile
Almost there, don't give up now
Only thing that's on my mind
Is who's gonna run this town tonight
Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey-hey
Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey
Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey-hey
(Is who's gonna run this town tonight)
Hey-hey-hey-hey
We are
Yeah I said it
We are
You can call me Cesar
In a dark Czar
Please follow the leader
So Eric B. we are
Microphone fiend
It's the return of the god
Peace god...
(Auh! Auh!)
And ain't nobody fresher
I'm in Mason
(Ah!)
Martin Margiela
On the tape we're screamin'
Fuck the other side, they jealous
We got a bankhead full of broads
They got a table full of fellas
And they ain't spending no cake
They should throw they hand in
'Cause they ain't got no spades
My whole team got dough
So my bankhead is lookin' like Millionaire's Row
Life's a game but it's not fair
I break the rules so I don't care
So I keep doin' my own thing
Walkin' tall against the rain
Victory's within the mile
Almost there, don't give up now
Only thing that's on my mind
Is who's gonna run this town tonight
Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey-hey
Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey
Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey-hey
(Is who's gonna run this town tonight)
Hey-hey-hey-hey
It's crazy how you can go from being Joe Blow
To everybody on your dick, no homo
I bought my whole family whips, no Volvos
Next time I'm in church, please no photos
Police escorts
Everybody passports
This the life that everybody ask for
This a fast life
We are on a crash course
What you think I rap for
To push a fucking Rav 4?
But I know that if I stay stun-ting
All these girls only gonna want one thing
I could spend my whole life good will hunting
Only good gon' come is as good when I'm cumming
She got a ass that'll swallow up a g-string
And up top, unh...
Two bee stings
And I'm beasting
Off the riesling
And my nigga just made it out the precinct
We give a damn about the drama that you do bring
I'm just tryin' to change the color on your mood ring
Reebok
Baby
You need to drop some new things
Have you ever had shoes without shoe strings?
What's that 'Ye?
Baby, these heels
Is that a may?
What?!
Baby, these wheels
You trippin' when you ain't sippin'
Have a refill
You feelin' like you runnin', huh?
Now you know how we feel
Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey-hey
Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey
Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey-hey
(Is who's gonna run this town tonight)
Hey-hey-hey-hey
Artis: Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West
Dirilis: 2009
Genre: Hip hop
