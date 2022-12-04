Lirik Lagu Run This Town - Jay-Z dan Fakta di Baliknya

Run This Town - Jay-Z feat Rihanna dan Kanye West

Feel it comin' in the air

Hear the screams from everywhere

I'm addicted to the thrill

It's a dangerous love affair

Can't be scared when it goes down

Got a problem, tell me now

Only thing that's on my mind

Is who's gonna run this town tonight...

Is who's gonna run this town tonight...

We gonna run this town

We are

Yeah I said it

We are

This is Roc Nation

Pledge your allegiance

Get y'all black tees on

All black everything

Black cards, black cars

All black everything

And our girls are blackbirds

Ridin' with they dillingers

I'd get more in depth

If you boys really real enough

This is la familia

I'll explain later

But for now let me get back to this paper

I'm a couple bands down and I'm tryin' to get back

I gave Doug a grip, I lost a flip for five stacks

Yeah I'm talkin' five comma

Six zeros

Dot zero

Here it go

Back to runnin' circles 'round niggas

Now we squared up

Hold up

Life's a game but it's not fair

I break the rules so I don't care

So I keep doin' my own thing

Walkin' tall against the rain

Victory's within the mile

Almost there, don't give up now

Only thing that's on my mind

Is who's gonna run this town tonight

Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey-hey

Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey

Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey-hey

(Is who's gonna run this town tonight)

Hey-hey-hey-hey

We are

Yeah I said it

We are

You can call me Cesar

In a dark Czar

Please follow the leader

So Eric B. we are

Microphone fiend

It's the return of the god

Peace god...

(Auh! Auh!)

And ain't nobody fresher

I'm in Mason

(Ah!)

Martin Margiela

On the tape we're screamin'

Fuck the other side, they jealous

We got a bankhead full of broads

They got a table full of fellas

And they ain't spending no cake

They should throw they hand in

'Cause they ain't got no spades

My whole team got dough

So my bankhead is lookin' like Millionaire's Row

Life's a game but it's not fair

I break the rules so I don't care

So I keep doin' my own thing

Walkin' tall against the rain

Victory's within the mile

Almost there, don't give up now

Only thing that's on my mind

Is who's gonna run this town tonight

Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey-hey

Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey

Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey-hey

(Is who's gonna run this town tonight)

Hey-hey-hey-hey

It's crazy how you can go from being Joe Blow

To everybody on your dick, no homo

I bought my whole family whips, no Volvos

Next time I'm in church, please no photos

Police escorts

Everybody passports

This the life that everybody ask for

This a fast life

We are on a crash course

What you think I rap for

To push a fucking Rav 4?

But I know that if I stay stun-ting

All these girls only gonna want one thing

I could spend my whole life good will hunting

Only good gon' come is as good when I'm cumming

She got a ass that'll swallow up a g-string

And up top, unh...

Two bee stings

And I'm beasting

Off the riesling

And my nigga just made it out the precinct

We give a damn about the drama that you do bring

I'm just tryin' to change the color on your mood ring

Reebok

Baby

You need to drop some new things

Have you ever had shoes without shoe strings?

What's that 'Ye?

Baby, these heels

Is that a may?

What?!

Baby, these wheels

You trippin' when you ain't sippin'

Have a refill

You feelin' like you runnin', huh?

Now you know how we feel

Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey-hey

Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey

Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey-hey

(Is who's gonna run this town tonight)

Hey-hey-hey-hey

Artis: Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West

Dirilis: 2009

Genre: Hip hop