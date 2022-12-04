Lirik Lagu Blame It on the Boogie - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blame It on the Boogie - The Jackson 5

Hee, hee, hee

My baby's always dancin'

And wouldn't be a bad thing

But I don't get no lovin'

And that's no lie

We spent the night in Frisco

At every kind of disco

From that night I kissed our love goodbye

Don't blame it on the sunshine

Don't blame it on the moonlight

Don't blame it on the good times

Blame it on the boogie

Don't blame it on the sunshine

Don't blame it on the moonlight

Don't blame it on the good times

Blame it on the boogie

That nasty boogie bugs me

But somehow it has drugged me

Spellbound rhythm gets me on my feet

I've changed my life completely

I've seen the lightning leave me

And my baby just can't take her eyes off me

Don't blame it on the sunshine

Don't blame it on the moonlight

Don't blame it on the good times

Blame it on the boogie