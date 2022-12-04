Lirik Lagu Blame It on the Boogie - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blame It on the Boogie - The Jackson 5
Hee, hee, hee
My baby's always dancin'
And wouldn't be a bad thing
But I don't get no lovin'
And that's no lie
We spent the night in Frisco
At every kind of disco
From that night I kissed our love goodbye
Don't blame it on the sunshine
Don't blame it on the moonlight
Don't blame it on the good times
Blame it on the boogie
Don't blame it on the sunshine
Don't blame it on the moonlight
Don't blame it on the good times
Blame it on the boogie
That nasty boogie bugs me
But somehow it has drugged me
Spellbound rhythm gets me on my feet
I've changed my life completely
I've seen the lightning leave me
And my baby just can't take her eyes off me
Don't blame it on the sunshine
Don't blame it on the moonlight
Don't blame it on the good times
Blame it on the boogie
