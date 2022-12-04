Lirik Lagu I'll Be There - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'll Be There - The Jackson 5

You and I must make a pact

We must bring salvation back

Where there is love

I'll be there (I'll be there)

I'll reach out my hand to you

I'll have faith in all you do

Just call my name and I'll be there (I'll be there)

I'll be there to comfort you

Build my world of dreams around you

I'm so glad that I found you

I'll be there with a love that's strong

I'll be your strength

I'll keep holding on

Let me fill your heart with joy and laughter

Togetherness, girl, is all I'm after

Whenever you need me

I'll be there (I'll be there)

I'll be there to protect you, (yeah baby)

With an unselfish love that respects you

Just call my name

And I'll be there (I'll be there)

You know

I'll be there to comfort you

Build my world of dreams around you

I'm so glad that I found you

I'll be there with a love that's strong

I'll be your strength

I'll keep holding on

(Holding on, holdin' on)

(Yes I will, yes I will)

If you should ever find someone new

I know he better be good to you

'Cause if he doesn't

I'll be there (I'll be there)