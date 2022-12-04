Lirik Lagu I'll Be There - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'll Be There - The Jackson 5
You and I must make a pact
We must bring salvation back
Where there is love
I'll be there (I'll be there)
I'll reach out my hand to you
I'll have faith in all you do
Just call my name and I'll be there (I'll be there)
I'll be there to comfort you
Build my world of dreams around you
I'm so glad that I found you
I'll be there with a love that's strong
I'll be your strength
I'll keep holding on
Let me fill your heart with joy and laughter
Togetherness, girl, is all I'm after
Whenever you need me
I'll be there (I'll be there)
I'll be there to protect you, (yeah baby)
With an unselfish love that respects you
Just call my name
And I'll be there (I'll be there)
You know
I'll be there to comfort you
Build my world of dreams around you
I'm so glad that I found you
I'll be there with a love that's strong
I'll be your strength
I'll keep holding on
(Holding on, holdin' on)
(Yes I will, yes I will)
If you should ever find someone new
I know he better be good to you
'Cause if he doesn't
I'll be there (I'll be there)
