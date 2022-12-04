Lirik Lagu Give Love on Christmas Day - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Give Love on Christmas Day - The Jackson 5

People making lists, buying special gifts

Taking time to be kind to one and all

It's that time of year when good friends are near

And you wish you could give more than just presents from a store

Why don't you give love on Christmas Day

Oh even the man who has everything

Would be so happy if you would bring

Him love on Christmas Day

No greater gift is there than love

People you don't know smile and nod hello

Everywhere there's an air of Christmas joy

It's that once of year when the world's sincere

And you'd like to find a way to show the things that words can't say

Why don't you give love on Christmas Day?

Oh the man on the street and the couple upstairs

All need to know there's someone who cares

Give love on Christmas Day

No greater gift is there than love

What the world needs is love

Yes, the world needs your love

Why don't you give love on Christmas Day

Every little child on Santa's knee

Has room for your love underneath his tree

Give love on Christmas Day

No greater gift is there than love

What the world needs is love

Yes, the world needs your love

Give love, oh give love on Christmas day

Every Tom, Dick, and Harry, every Susie too

Needs love every bit as much as you