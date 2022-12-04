Lirik Lagu Give Love on Christmas Day - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Give Love on Christmas Day - The Jackson 5
People making lists, buying special gifts
Taking time to be kind to one and all
It's that time of year when good friends are near
And you wish you could give more than just presents from a store
Why don't you give love on Christmas Day
Oh even the man who has everything
Would be so happy if you would bring
Him love on Christmas Day
No greater gift is there than love
People you don't know smile and nod hello
Everywhere there's an air of Christmas joy
It's that once of year when the world's sincere
And you'd like to find a way to show the things that words can't say
Why don't you give love on Christmas Day?
Oh the man on the street and the couple upstairs
All need to know there's someone who cares
Give love on Christmas Day
No greater gift is there than love
What the world needs is love
Yes, the world needs your love
Why don't you give love on Christmas Day
Every little child on Santa's knee
Has room for your love underneath his tree
Give love on Christmas Day
No greater gift is there than love
What the world needs is love
Yes, the world needs your love
Give love, oh give love on Christmas day
Every Tom, Dick, and Harry, every Susie too
Needs love every bit as much as you
