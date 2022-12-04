Lirik Lagu The Love You Save - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Love You Save - The Jackson 5

Stop na na na, you'd better save it!

Stop, stop, stop, you'd better save it!

When we played tag in grade school

You wanted to be It.

But chasing boys was just a fad

You crossed your heart you'd quit.

When we grew up you traded

Your promise for my ring

Now just like back to grade school

You're doing the same old thing!

Stop, the love you save may be your own!

Darling, take it slow

Or some day you'll be all alone.

You'd better stop, the love you save may be your own!

Darling, look both ways before you cross me

You're headed for the danger zone.

I'm the one who loves you!

I'm the one you need!

Those other guys will put you down

As soon as they succeed!

They'll ruin your reputation!

They'll label you a flirt!

The way they talk about you

They'll turn your name to dirt, oh!