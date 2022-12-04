Lirik Lagu Dancing Machine - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 Desember 2022, 00:42 WIB
Grup musik The Jackson 5.
Grup musik The Jackson 5. /YouTube/The Ed Sullivan Show

Dancing Machine - The Jackson 5

Dancing, dancing, dancing
She's a dancing machine
Ah babe
Move it baby

Automatic Systematic
Full of color self contained
Tuned and channeled to your vibes

Captivating Stimulating
She such a sexy lady
Built with space age design
Shes moving grooving dancing to the music stop now
Yeah

Rhythmic acrobatic
She a dynamite attraction
At the drop of a coin she comes alive now
She knows what shes doing
She super bad now
She's geared to really blow your mind

Dancing, dancing, dancing
She's a dancing machine
Ah babe
Do it baby

Dancing, dancing, dancing
She's a dancing machine
Ah babe
Move it baby

Shes a dance, dance, dance, dance, dancing machine
Watch her get down, watch her get down
As she do, do, do her thing
Right on the scene
Shes a dance, dance, dance, dance, dancing machine
Watch her get down, watch her get down
As she do, do, do her thing
Right on the scene

Come on babe
Come on babe
Babe
Babe
Shake it baby
Shake it babe
Babe
Babe
Babe

