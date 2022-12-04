Lirik Lagu Dancing Machine - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dancing Machine - The Jackson 5

Dancing, dancing, dancing

She's a dancing machine

Ah babe

Move it baby

Automatic Systematic

Full of color self contained

Tuned and channeled to your vibes

Captivating Stimulating

She such a sexy lady

Built with space age design

Shes moving grooving dancing to the music stop now

Yeah

Rhythmic acrobatic

She a dynamite attraction

At the drop of a coin she comes alive now

She knows what shes doing

She super bad now

She's geared to really blow your mind

Dancing, dancing, dancing

She's a dancing machine

Ah babe

Do it baby

Dancing, dancing, dancing

She's a dancing machine

Ah babe

Move it baby

Shes a dance, dance, dance, dance, dancing machine

Watch her get down, watch her get down

As she do, do, do her thing

Right on the scene

Shes a dance, dance, dance, dance, dancing machine

Watch her get down, watch her get down

As she do, do, do her thing

Right on the scene

Come on babe

Come on babe

Babe

Babe

Shake it baby

Shake it babe

Babe

Babe

Babe