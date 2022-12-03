Lirik Lagu Clothes Off! - Gym Class Heroes feat Patrick Stump dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Clothes Off! - Gym Class Heroes feat Patrick Stump

See here's the thing

We have to take our clothes off

We have to party all night

And we have to take our clothes off

To have a good time

Oh no

Excuse me miss

I couldn't help but to notice how alone you are

I dig the attitude and how you're acting like you own the bar

Got me flashing keys and I don't even own a car

Like you ain't feeling my charm, because I know you are

I'm trying to see how your lips feel

Oh I'm sorry, my name is Travee and I'm pretty much a big deal

Oh, you've never heard of me

That sounds absurd to me

The way you stole my attention was flat out burglary

What do you say let's exit stage left so me and you can

Possibly reconvene and play some naked peekaboo

'Cause after all the blouse you're wearing is kinda see through

And it's obvious I'm heading wherever you're leading me too

Such an angel with a devilish angle

And quite the certified sweet talker

And you're buying every line of it girl

And I don't really blame you

If I was in your shoes I'd probably do the same too

We have to take our clothes off

We have to party all night

And we have to take our clothes off

To have a good time

Oh no

Now here's another bar, I'm coming for the slow gunners

Put your helmets on and take a seat on the short bus

Next stop, right around the corner from your momma live

No turning back so you better buckle up

S***, don't be concerned with mine

I feel like a Speak and Spell way I got you learning my lines

Fine, pull the string, replay that s***

I change my name to "did he really just say that s***?"

Yep

I'll take a mile if you let me

Six-five, two hundred plus and so sexy

My legs going up for keeping my phone on vibrate

To hide the fact your girlfriend keeps textin' me

And I've been tryin' to never mind it man

But every time I get a new number, she finds it damn

And you thought you had it sewn up

Until right around amazing o'clock when I showed up

We have to take our clothes off

We have to party all night

And we have to take our clothes off

To have a good time

Oh no

Got chicks, all hot chicks

And you rock chicks, datin' hip hop chicks

Slim chicks, round chicks

Black, white, yellow, and brown chicks

Got chicks, all hot chicks

And you rock chicks, datin' hip hop chicks