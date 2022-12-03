Lirik Lagu Clothes Off! - Gym Class Heroes feat Patrick Stump dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Clothes Off! - Gym Class Heroes feat Patrick Stump
See here's the thing
We have to take our clothes off
We have to party all night
And we have to take our clothes off
To have a good time
Oh no
Excuse me miss
I couldn't help but to notice how alone you are
I dig the attitude and how you're acting like you own the bar
Got me flashing keys and I don't even own a car
Like you ain't feeling my charm, because I know you are
I'm trying to see how your lips feel
Oh I'm sorry, my name is Travee and I'm pretty much a big deal
Oh, you've never heard of me
That sounds absurd to me
The way you stole my attention was flat out burglary
What do you say let's exit stage left so me and you can
Possibly reconvene and play some naked peekaboo
'Cause after all the blouse you're wearing is kinda see through
And it's obvious I'm heading wherever you're leading me too
Such an angel with a devilish angle
And quite the certified sweet talker
And you're buying every line of it girl
And I don't really blame you
If I was in your shoes I'd probably do the same too
We have to take our clothes off
We have to party all night
And we have to take our clothes off
To have a good time
Oh no
Now here's another bar, I'm coming for the slow gunners
Put your helmets on and take a seat on the short bus
Next stop, right around the corner from your momma live
No turning back so you better buckle up
S***, don't be concerned with mine
I feel like a Speak and Spell way I got you learning my lines
Fine, pull the string, replay that s***
I change my name to "did he really just say that s***?"
Yep
I'll take a mile if you let me
Six-five, two hundred plus and so sexy
My legs going up for keeping my phone on vibrate
To hide the fact your girlfriend keeps textin' me
And I've been tryin' to never mind it man
But every time I get a new number, she finds it damn
And you thought you had it sewn up
Until right around amazing o'clock when I showed up
We have to take our clothes off
We have to party all night
And we have to take our clothes off
To have a good time
Oh no
Got chicks, all hot chicks
And you rock chicks, datin' hip hop chicks
Slim chicks, round chicks
Black, white, yellow, and brown chicks
Got chicks, all hot chicks
And you rock chicks, datin' hip hop chicks
