Lirik Lagu r&r – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

r&r – Lullaboy

I think I need a break from life and love

I never thought that it would be this tough

I wanna sleep 'til sunset

Rest up, relax, and reset

I think I need a break I do too much

Tomorrow maybe I could have some fun

For now I'll just sleep 'til sunset

Rest up, relax, and reset (Ya)

I am tired of the questions that are always just the same

When will you find purpose but never how's your day

(Yo, what's up?)

Hey I told you I need time to figure out my crazy brain

2020 bummer, threw it all away (Threw it all away)

Plans for California and a house in West LA

Please don't come through I need time to chill so I don't go insane

I think I need a break from life and love

I never thought that it would be this tough

I wanna sleep 'til sunset

Rest up, relax, and reset

I think I need a break I do too much

Tomorrow maybe I could have some fun

For now I'll just sleep 'til sunset

Rest up, relax, and reset

I am just being honest

Something that I could not be

Keepin' up with drama (Drama)

All the bunch of make belief

I heard a little voice inside my head

He pulled me to the side and then he said

Sail on now and never look back

And you'll learn how to finally unpack

That's the point of life you try your best

And sure I understand but

I think I need a break from life and love

I never thought that it would be this tough

I wanna sleep 'til sunset (Sunset)

Rest up, relax, and reset

I think I need a break I do too much

Tomorrow maybe I could have some fun

For now I'll just sleep 'til sunset

Rest up, relax, and reset

I don't need a conversation

I just need some meditation

Catchin' up with all my favorite shows

Woah

I think I need a break from life and love

I never thought that it would be this tough

I wanna sleep 'til sunset

Rest up, relax, and reset

I think I need a break I do too much

Tomorrow maybe I could have some fun

For now I'll just sleep 'til sunset

Rest up, relax, and reset

