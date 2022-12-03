Lirik Lagu r&r – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

r&r – Lullaboy
I think I need a break from life and love
I never thought that it would be this tough
I wanna sleep 'til sunset
Rest up, relax, and reset
I think I need a break I do too much
Tomorrow maybe I could have some fun
For now I'll just sleep 'til sunset
Rest up, relax, and reset (Ya)
I am tired of the questions that are always just the same
When will you find purpose but never how's your day
(Yo, what's up?)
Hey I told you I need time to figure out my crazy brain
2020 bummer, threw it all away (Threw it all away)
Plans for California and a house in West LA
Please don't come through I need time to chill so I don't go insane
I think I need a break from life and love
I never thought that it would be this tough
I wanna sleep 'til sunset
Rest up, relax, and reset
I think I need a break I do too much
Tomorrow maybe I could have some fun
For now I'll just sleep 'til sunset
Rest up, relax, and reset
I am just being honest
Something that I could not be
Keepin' up with drama (Drama)
All the bunch of make belief
I heard a little voice inside my head
He pulled me to the side and then he said
Sail on now and never look back
And you'll learn how to finally unpack
That's the point of life you try your best
And sure I understand but
I think I need a break from life and love
I never thought that it would be this tough
I wanna sleep 'til sunset (Sunset)
Rest up, relax, and reset
I think I need a break I do too much
Tomorrow maybe I could have some fun
For now I'll just sleep 'til sunset
Rest up, relax, and reset
I don't need a conversation
I just need some meditation
Catchin' up with all my favorite shows
Woah
I think I need a break from life and love
I never thought that it would be this tough
I wanna sleep 'til sunset
Rest up, relax, and reset
I think I need a break I do too much
Tomorrow maybe I could have some fun
For now I'll just sleep 'til sunset
Rest up, relax, and reset
