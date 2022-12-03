Lirik Lagu Estranged - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Estranged – Guns N’ Roses

When you're talkin' to yourself

And nobody's home

You can fool yourself

You came in this world alone

(Alone)

So nobody ever told you baby

How it was gonna be

So what'll happen to you baby

Guess we'll have to wait and see

One, two

Old at heart but I'm only twenty eight

And I'm much too young

To let love break my heart

Young at heart but it's getting much too late

To find ourselves so far apart

I don't know how you're s'posed to find me lately

An what more could you ask from me

How could you say that I never needed you

When you took everything

Said you took everything from me

Young at heart an it gets so hard to wait

When no one I know can seem to help me now

Old at heart but I musn't hesitate

If I'm to find my own way out

Still talkin' to myself

And nobody's home

(Alone)

So nobody ever told us baby

How it was gonna be

So what'll happen to us baby

Guess we'll have to wait and see

When I find out all the reasons

Maybe I'll find another way

Find another day

With all the changing seasons of my life

Maybe I'll get it right next time

An now that you've been broken down

Got your head out of the clouds

You're back down on the ground