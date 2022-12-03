Lirik Lagu Coma – Guns N’ Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Coma – Guns N’ Roses
you've caught me in a coma
And I don't think I wanna
Ever come back to this
World again
Kinda like it in a coma
'Cause no one's ever gonna
Oh make me come back to this
World again
Now, I feel as if I'm floating away
I can't feel all the pressure, and I like it this way
But my body's calling
My body's calling
Won't you come back to this world again?
Suspended deep in a sea of black
I've got the light at the end, I've got the bones on the mast
Well, I've gone sailing
I've gone sailing
I could leave so easily
My friends are calling back to me, I said, they're
They're leavin' it all up to me
When all I needed was clarity, and
Someone to tell me what the f**k is going on
Goddamn it
Slipping farther and farther away
It's a miracle how long we can stay
In a world our minds created
In a world that's full of shit
Okay, let's get this guy in the program please, we're losing him (start an IV Please)
Come on, his airways someone's got to protect his airways I want two
Where's the defibrillator?
Two IV's over here please, that's two more now, we're losing him (let's go) (help me)
Okay, respond, we're losing this guy (help me)
Where's the, where's the crash- what's going on? anyways, in protective two IV's
(Bastard) slow motion here (let's get him in ER)
Going out on us
Who's got the defibrillator?
Please understand me
