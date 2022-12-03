Lirik Lagu Coma – Guns N’ Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Coma – Guns N’ Roses

you've caught me in a coma

And I don't think I wanna

Ever come back to this

World again

Kinda like it in a coma

'Cause no one's ever gonna

Oh make me come back to this

World again

Now, I feel as if I'm floating away

I can't feel all the pressure, and I like it this way

But my body's calling

My body's calling

Won't you come back to this world again?

Suspended deep in a sea of black

I've got the light at the end, I've got the bones on the mast

Well, I've gone sailing

I've gone sailing

I could leave so easily

My friends are calling back to me, I said, they're

They're leavin' it all up to me

When all I needed was clarity, and

Someone to tell me what the f**k is going on

Goddamn it

Slipping farther and farther away

It's a miracle how long we can stay

In a world our minds created

In a world that's full of shit

Okay, let's get this guy in the program please, we're losing him (start an IV Please)

Come on, his airways someone's got to protect his airways I want two

Where's the defibrillator?

Two IV's over here please, that's two more now, we're losing him (let's go) (help me)

Okay, respond, we're losing this guy (help me)

Where's the, where's the crash- what's going on? anyways, in protective two IV's

(Bastard) slow motion here (let's get him in ER)

Going out on us

Who's got the defibrillator?

Please understand me