Lirik Lagu Bad Apples – Guns N’ Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad Apples – Guns N’ Roses

Diamonds and fast cars

Money to burn I got my head in the clouds

I got these thoughts to churn

Got my feet in the sand

I got a house on the hill

I got a headache like a mother

Twice the price of my thrills

An it's a cold day

It's a continental drift

I said this traffic is hell

Can you give me a lift

An I'll try to paint a story

Got your pictures to tell

Yeah you got to make a living

With what you bring yourself to sell

I got some genuine

Imitation, bad Apples

Free sample for your peace o' mind only $9.95

I got my camera back from customs

Got my law fees up to date

Hell they musta seen me comin'

Ain't this life so fuckin' great

When the shit hit the fan

It was all I could stand

Yeah, well I'm a frequent flyer

My body's breathing while it can

But what I don't understand is that

My world ain't gettin' no brighter

If I could touch the sky

Well I would float on by

While everybody's talkin'

Hell I'm just another guy

If it were up to me

I'd say just leave me be

Why let one bad apple

Spoil the whole damn bunch

Gold and caviarnow why'nt you pour my apathy

I'd have all my bases covered

If I could teach my hands to see

But now we're down in the deep end

Where they'd love to watch you drown

I said your laundry could use washing

We'll hang it up all over town

I said Hollywood's like a dryer

An we're down on Sunset Strip

An you'll be suckin' down the Clorox

'Til your life's all nice and crisp

When the shit hit the fan

It was all I could stand

Yeah, well I'm a frequent flyer

My body's breathing while it can

But what I don't understand is that

My world ain't gettin' no brighter

If I could touch the sky

Well I would float on by

While everybody's talkin'

Hell I'm just another guy

If it were up to me

I'd say just leave me be

Why let one bad apple

Spoil the whole damn bunch

When the shit hit the fan

It was all I could stand

Yeah, well I'm a frequent flyer

My body's breathing while it can

But what I don't understand is that

My world ain't gettin' no brighter

If I could touch the sky

Well I would float on by

While everybody's talkin'

Hell I'm just another guy

If it were up to me

I'd say just leave me be

Why let one bad apple

Spoil the whole damn bunch

Why let one bad apple

Spoil the whole damn bunch

Boy

Artis: Guns N’ Roses