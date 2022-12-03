Lirik Lagu Dead Horse – Guns N’ Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dead Horse – Guns N’ Roses
Sick of this life
Not that you'd care
I'm not the only one
With whom these feelings I share
Nobody understands
Quite why we're here
We're searchin' for answers
That never appear
But maybe if I looked real hard I'd
I'd see your tryin' too
To understand this life
That we're all goin' through
(Then when she said she was gonna like wreck my car
I didn't know what to do)
Sometimes I feel like I'm beatin' a dead horse
And I don't know why you'd be bringin' me down
I'd like to think that our love's worth a tad more
It may sound funny but you'd think by now
I'd be smilin'
I guess some things never change
Never change
I met an old cowboy
I saw the look in his eyes
Somethin' tells me he's been here before
'Cause experience makes you wise
I was only a small child
When the thought first came to me
That I'm a son of a gun and the gun of a son
That brought back the devil in me
But sometimes I feel like I'm beatin' a dead horse
I don't know why you'd be bringin' me down
I'd like to think that our love's worth a tad more
It may sound funny but you'd think by now
I'd be smilin'
I guess some things never change
Never change
I ain't quite what you'd call an old soul
Still wet behind the ears
I been around this track a couple o' times
But now the dust is startin' to clear
Oh yeah
Sometimes I feel like I'm beatin' a dead horse
I don't know why you'd be bringin' me down
I'd like to think that our love's worth a tad more
It may sound funny but you'd think by now
I'd be smilin'
Ooh yeah, I'd be smilin'
No way I'd be smilin'
Ooh smilin'
