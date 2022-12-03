Lirik Lagu Dead Horse – Guns N’ Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dead Horse – Guns N’ Roses

Sick of this life

Not that you'd care

I'm not the only one

With whom these feelings I share

Nobody understands

Quite why we're here

We're searchin' for answers

That never appear

But maybe if I looked real hard I'd

I'd see your tryin' too

To understand this life

That we're all goin' through

(Then when she said she was gonna like wreck my car

I didn't know what to do)

Sometimes I feel like I'm beatin' a dead horse

And I don't know why you'd be bringin' me down

I'd like to think that our love's worth a tad more

It may sound funny but you'd think by now

I'd be smilin'

I guess some things never change

Never change

I met an old cowboy

I saw the look in his eyes

Somethin' tells me he's been here before

'Cause experience makes you wise

I was only a small child

When the thought first came to me

That I'm a son of a gun and the gun of a son

That brought back the devil in me

But sometimes I feel like I'm beatin' a dead horse

I don't know why you'd be bringin' me down

I'd like to think that our love's worth a tad more

It may sound funny but you'd think by now

I'd be smilin'

I guess some things never change

Never change

I ain't quite what you'd call an old soul

Still wet behind the ears

I been around this track a couple o' times

But now the dust is startin' to clear

Oh yeah

Sometimes I feel like I'm beatin' a dead horse

I don't know why you'd be bringin' me down

I'd like to think that our love's worth a tad more

It may sound funny but you'd think by now

I'd be smilin'

Ooh yeah, I'd be smilin'

No way I'd be smilin'

Ooh smilin'