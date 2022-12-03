Lirik Lagu Rocket Queen – Guns N’ Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rocket Queen – Guns N’ Roses
If I say I don't need anyone
I can say these things to you
'Cause I can turn on anyone, just like I've turned on you
I've got a tongue like a razor
A sweet switchblade knife
And I can do you favors but then you'll do whatever I like
Here I am
And you're a rocket queen
I might be a little young but honey I ain't naive
Here I am and you're a rocket queen, oh yeah
I might be too much
But honey you're a bit obscene
I've seen everything imaginable
Pass before these eyes
I've had everything that's tangible
Honey you'd be surprised
I'm a sexual innuendo
In this burned out paradise
If you turn me on to anything
You better turn me on tonight
Here I am
And you're a rocket queen
I might be a little young but honey I ain't naive
Here I am and you're a rocket queen, oh yeah
I might be too much
But honey you're a bit obscene
Here I am
And you're a rocket queen
I might be a little young but honey I ain't naive
Here I am and you're a rocket queen, oh yeah
I might be too much
But honey you're a bit obscene
I see you standin'
Standin' on your own
It's such a lonely place for you
For you to be
If you need a shoulder
Or if you need a friend
I'll be here standing
Until the bitter end
No one needs the sorrow
No one needs the pain
I hate to see you
Walking out there
Out in the rain
So don't chastise me
Or think I, I mean you harm
Of those that take you leave you strung out
Much too far
Baby yeah
Oh oh oh oh
No no no no no no no
Oh oh no no no baby
Oh oh no no no baby yeah
Don't ever leave me
Say you'll always be there
All I ever wanted
Was for you
To know that I care
Artikel Pilihan