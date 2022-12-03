Lirik Lagu Rocket Queen – Guns N’ Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rocket Queen – Guns N’ Roses

If I say I don't need anyone

I can say these things to you

'Cause I can turn on anyone, just like I've turned on you

I've got a tongue like a razor

A sweet switchblade knife

And I can do you favors but then you'll do whatever I like

Here I am

And you're a rocket queen

I might be a little young but honey I ain't naive

Here I am and you're a rocket queen, oh yeah

I might be too much

But honey you're a bit obscene

I've seen everything imaginable

Pass before these eyes

I've had everything that's tangible

Honey you'd be surprised

I'm a sexual innuendo

In this burned out paradise

If you turn me on to anything

You better turn me on tonight

Here I am

And you're a rocket queen

I might be a little young but honey I ain't naive

Here I am and you're a rocket queen, oh yeah

I might be too much

But honey you're a bit obscene

Here I am

And you're a rocket queen

I might be a little young but honey I ain't naive

Here I am and you're a rocket queen, oh yeah

I might be too much

But honey you're a bit obscene

I see you standin'

Standin' on your own

It's such a lonely place for you

For you to be

If you need a shoulder

Or if you need a friend

I'll be here standing

Until the bitter end

No one needs the sorrow

No one needs the pain

I hate to see you

Walking out there

Out in the rain

So don't chastise me

Or think I, I mean you harm

Of those that take you leave you strung out

Much too far

Baby yeah

Oh oh oh oh

No no no no no no no

Oh oh no no no baby

Oh oh no no no baby yeah

Don't ever leave me

Say you'll always be there

All I ever wanted

Was for you

To know that I care