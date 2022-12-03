Lirik Lagu Gronlandic Edit - Of Montreal dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gronlandic Edit - Of Montreal

Nihilists with good imaginations

I am satisfied hiding in our friend's apartment

Only leaving once a day to buy some groceries

Daylight, I'm so absent minded, nighttime meeting new anxieties

So am I erasing myself? Hope I'm not erasing myself

I guess it would be nice to give my heart to a God

But which one, which one do I choose?

All the churches filled with losers, psycho or confused

I just want to hold the divine in mine

And forget, all of the beauty's wasted

Let's fall back to earth and do something pleasant, say it

We fell back to earth like gravity's bitches, bitches

Physics makes us all its bitches

I guess it would be nice to help in your escape

From patterns your parents designed

All the party people dancing for the indie star

But he's the worst faker by far in the set

I forget, all of the beauty's wasted

I guess it would be nice

Show me that things can be nice

I guess it would be nice

Show me that things can be nice

You've got my back in the city

You've got my back 'cause I don't want to panic

You've got my back in the city

You've got my back 'cause I don't want to panic

Artist: Of Montreal