Lirik Lagu Weekend Lover - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Weekend Lover - Odyssey
Lover, lover
Lover, lover
Lover, lover
Lover, lover
Straight from heaven and the stars above
Came the man I love
But it never did occur to me
That my handsome loverman
Was on a family plan
With a double personality
Sometimes I stop and ask myself
What am I doin', where am I goin'
Sleepin' with a married man
Oh, but when he holds me in his arms
Tells me that I'm his lucky charm
[Chorus:]
I'm doin' the best I can
And I'd rather be his weekend lover
Than no kinda lover at all, yeah
I'd rather be his weekend lover
His girl undercover, when the girl my lover doesn't call
Lucky charm, lost in the arms
Of your weekend lover
Lucky charm, lost in the arms
Of your weekend lover
Lucky charm, lost in the arms
Of your weekend lover
Lover, lover
Lover, lover
When he tells me 'bout his boy and girl
And his uptown world
I can see the four in his eyes
Proud as any man can be
Then he look at me
With a sadness he can never disguise
And then he'll stop, take hold of me
What are you doin', where are you goin'
Sleepin' with a married man
Oh, 'cause when he holds my fingertips
Pressed to the words upon his lips
[Chorus]
Oh, oh, oh, oh, yeah
I'd rather be his weekend lover
Than no kinda lover at all, yeah
I'd rather be his weekend lover
His girl undercover, when the girl my lover doesn't call
A weekend lover, girl undercover
With nobody at all, yeah
A weekend, weekend lover
Artist: Odyssey
Year: 1977
Album: -
Artikel Pilihan