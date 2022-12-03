Lirik Lagu Weekend Lover - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Weekend Lover - Odyssey

Lover, lover

Lover, lover

Lover, lover

Lover, lover

Straight from heaven and the stars above

Came the man I love

But it never did occur to me

That my handsome loverman

Was on a family plan

With a double personality

Sometimes I stop and ask myself

What am I doin', where am I goin'

Sleepin' with a married man

Oh, but when he holds me in his arms

Tells me that I'm his lucky charm

[Chorus:]

I'm doin' the best I can

And I'd rather be his weekend lover

Than no kinda lover at all, yeah

I'd rather be his weekend lover

His girl undercover, when the girl my lover doesn't call

Lucky charm, lost in the arms

Of your weekend lover

Lucky charm, lost in the arms

Of your weekend lover

Lucky charm, lost in the arms

Of your weekend lover

Lover, lover

Lover, lover

When he tells me 'bout his boy and girl

And his uptown world

I can see the four in his eyes

Proud as any man can be

Then he look at me

With a sadness he can never disguise

And then he'll stop, take hold of me

What are you doin', where are you goin'

Sleepin' with a married man

Oh, 'cause when he holds my fingertips

Pressed to the words upon his lips

[Chorus]

Oh, oh, oh, oh, yeah

I'd rather be his weekend lover

Than no kinda lover at all, yeah

I'd rather be his weekend lover

His girl undercover, when the girl my lover doesn't call

A weekend lover, girl undercover

With nobody at all, yeah

A weekend, weekend lover

Artist: Odyssey

Year: 1977

Album: -