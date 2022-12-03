Lirik Lagu Rhythm Nation - Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rhythm Nation - Janet Jackson
Yeah yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
Bass, bass, bass, bass
With music by our side
To break the color lines
Let's work together
To improve our way of life
Join voices in protest
To social injustice
A generation full of courage
Come forth with me
People of the world today
Are we looking for a better way of life
We are a part of the rhythm nation
People of the world unite
Strength in numbers we can get it right
One time
We are a part of the rhythm nation
This is the test
No struggle no progress (lend)
Lend a hand to help your brother do it's best
Things are getting worse
We have to make them better
It's time to give a damn
Let's work together come on, yeah
People of the world today
Are we looking for a better way of life (say)
We are a part of the rhythm nation (people)
People of the world unite
Strength in numbers we can get it right
One time
We are a part of the rhythm nation (everybody)
People of the world today
Are we looking for a better way of life
We are a part of the rhythm nation
People of the world unite
Strength in numbers we can get it right
One time (rhythm)
We are a part of the rhythm nation
Bass, bass, bass, bass
Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass
Bass, bass
Bass, bass
Bass, bass, bass
Bass, bass
Say it people
Say it children
Say it if you want a better way of life
Say it people
Say it children
Say it if you want a better way of life
