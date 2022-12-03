Lirik Lagu Rhythm Nation - Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rhythm Nation - Janet Jackson

Yeah yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

Bass, bass, bass, bass

With music by our side

To break the color lines

Let's work together

To improve our way of life

Join voices in protest

To social injustice

A generation full of courage

Come forth with me

People of the world today

Are we looking for a better way of life

We are a part of the rhythm nation

People of the world unite

Strength in numbers we can get it right

One time

We are a part of the rhythm nation

This is the test

No struggle no progress (lend)

Lend a hand to help your brother do it's best

Things are getting worse

We have to make them better

It's time to give a damn

Let's work together come on, yeah

People of the world today

Are we looking for a better way of life (say)

We are a part of the rhythm nation (people)

People of the world unite

Strength in numbers we can get it right

One time

We are a part of the rhythm nation (everybody)

People of the world today

Are we looking for a better way of life

We are a part of the rhythm nation

People of the world unite

Strength in numbers we can get it right

One time (rhythm)

We are a part of the rhythm nation

Bass, bass, bass, bass

Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass

Bass, bass

Bass, bass

Bass, bass, bass

Bass, bass

Say it people

Say it children

Say it if you want a better way of life

Say it people

Say it children

Say it if you want a better way of life