Lirik Lagu Together Again - Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Together Again - Janet Jackson
There are times when I look above and beyond
There are times when I feel your love around me, baby
I'll never forget my baby
I'll never forget you
There are times when I look above and beyond
There are times when I feel your love around me, baby
I'll never forget my baby
When I feel that I don't belong
Draw my strength from the words when you said
"Hey, it's about you, baby"
Look deeper inside you, baby
Dream about us together again
What I want: us together again, baby
I know we'll be together again, 'cause
Everywhere I go, every smile I see
I know you are there smilin' back at me
Dancin' in moonlight, I know you are free
'Cause I can see your star shinin' down on me
Good times we'll share again
(Together again, ooh)
Makes me wanna dance
Say it loud and proud
(Together again, ooh)
All my love's for you
Always been a true angel to me - now above
I can't wait for you to wrap your wings around me, baby
(Wrap them around me, baby)
Wrap them around me, baby
(Wrap them around me, baby)
Artikel Pilihan