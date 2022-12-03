Lirik Lagu Together Again - Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Together Again - Janet Jackson

There are times when I look above and beyond

There are times when I feel your love around me, baby

I'll never forget my baby

I'll never forget you

There are times when I look above and beyond

There are times when I feel your love around me, baby

I'll never forget my baby

When I feel that I don't belong

Draw my strength from the words when you said

"Hey, it's about you, baby"

Look deeper inside you, baby

Dream about us together again

What I want: us together again, baby

I know we'll be together again, 'cause

Everywhere I go, every smile I see

I know you are there smilin' back at me

Dancin' in moonlight, I know you are free

'Cause I can see your star shinin' down on me

Good times we'll share again

(Together again, ooh)

Makes me wanna dance

Say it loud and proud

(Together again, ooh)

All my love's for you

Always been a true angel to me - now above

I can't wait for you to wrap your wings around me, baby

(Wrap them around me, baby)

Wrap them around me, baby

(Wrap them around me, baby)