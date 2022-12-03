Lirik Lagu Scream - Janet Jackson feat Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Scream - Janet Jackson feat Michael Jackson
Tired of injustice
Tired of the schemes
Lies are disgusted
So what does it mean
Kicking me down
I got to get up
As jacked as it sounds
The whole system sucks, damnit
Peek in the shadow
Come into the light
You tell me I'm wrong
Then you better prove you're right
You're sellin' out souls but
I care about mine
I've got to get stronger
And I won't give up the fight
With such confusions don't it make you wanna scream
Your bash abusin' victimize within the scheme
You try to cope with every lie they scrutinize
Somebody please have mercy
'Cause I just can't take it
Stop pressurin' me, just stop pressurin' me
Stop pressurin' me, make me wanna scream
Stop pressurin' me, just stop pressurin' me
Stop pressurin' me, make me wanna scream
Tired of you tellin' the story your way
It's causin' confusion
You think it's okay
