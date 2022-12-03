Lirik Lagu Scream - Janet Jackson feat Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 3 Desember 2022, 04:01 WIB
Janet Jackson dan Michael Jackson.
Janet Jackson dan Michael Jackson. /YouTube/michaeljacksonVEVO

Scream - Janet Jackson feat Michael Jackson

Tired of injustice
Tired of the schemes
Lies are disgusted
So what does it mean
Kicking me down
I got to get up
As jacked as it sounds
The whole system sucks, damnit

Peek in the shadow
Come into the light
You tell me I'm wrong
Then you better prove you're right
You're sellin' out souls but
I care about mine
I've got to get stronger
And I won't give up the fight

With such confusions don't it make you wanna scream
Your bash abusin' victimize within the scheme

You try to cope with every lie they scrutinize

Somebody please have mercy
'Cause I just can't take it

Stop pressurin' me, just stop pressurin' me
Stop pressurin' me, make me wanna scream
Stop pressurin' me, just stop pressurin' me
Stop pressurin' me, make me wanna scream

Tired of you tellin' the story your way

It's causin' confusion
You think it's okay

