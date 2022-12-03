Lirik Lagu Scream - Janet Jackson feat Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Scream - Janet Jackson feat Michael Jackson

Tired of injustice

Tired of the schemes

Lies are disgusted

So what does it mean

Kicking me down

I got to get up

As jacked as it sounds

The whole system sucks, damnit

Peek in the shadow

Come into the light

You tell me I'm wrong

Then you better prove you're right

You're sellin' out souls but

I care about mine

I've got to get stronger

And I won't give up the fight

With such confusions don't it make you wanna scream

Your bash abusin' victimize within the scheme

You try to cope with every lie they scrutinize

Somebody please have mercy

'Cause I just can't take it

Stop pressurin' me, just stop pressurin' me

Stop pressurin' me, make me wanna scream

Stop pressurin' me, just stop pressurin' me

Stop pressurin' me, make me wanna scream

Tired of you tellin' the story your way

It's causin' confusion

You think it's okay