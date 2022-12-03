Lirik Lagu Make Me - Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Make Me - Janet Jackson
I see what you're doing
Come here
So you think you're ready?
I just need you to
Baby can you move, make me groove,
Show me what you do, make me move,
Baby can you move, make me groove,
Show me what you do, make me move,
Baby make me
You came here to save the party
Tell me what's the deal
Gon' get up and shake your body
C'mon and take me there
Ain't nobody else like you
Only you got the moves you do
Ain't nobody else move like you
Only you got the groves to prove it baby
We're gonna have a good time
Me and you gon' get it tonight
Baby can you move, make me groove,
Show me what you do, make me move,
Baby can you move, make me groove,
Show me what you do, make me move,
Baby make me
Don't stop it baby
Don't stop till you get it up
Don't stop till you get it up
Don't stop till you get it up
Don't stop till you get it up
I see you against the wall boy
What you waiting for
I want you to take control now
Get up on the floor
Ain't nobody else like you
Only you got the moves you do
Ain't nobody else move like you
Only you got the groves to prove it baby
We're gonna have a good time
Me and you goin' get it tonight
Artikel Pilihan