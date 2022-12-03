Lirik Lagu Make Me - Janet Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Make Me - Janet Jackson

I see what you're doing

Come here

So you think you're ready?

I just need you to

Baby can you move, make me groove,

Show me what you do, make me move,

Baby can you move, make me groove,

Show me what you do, make me move,

Baby make me

You came here to save the party

Tell me what's the deal

Gon' get up and shake your body

C'mon and take me there

Ain't nobody else like you

Only you got the moves you do

Ain't nobody else move like you

Only you got the groves to prove it baby

We're gonna have a good time

Me and you gon' get it tonight

Baby can you move, make me groove,

Show me what you do, make me move,

Baby can you move, make me groove,

Show me what you do, make me move,

Baby make me

Don't stop it baby

Don't stop till you get it up

Don't stop till you get it up

Don't stop till you get it up

Don't stop till you get it up

I see you against the wall boy

What you waiting for

I want you to take control now

Get up on the floor

Ain't nobody else like you

Only you got the moves you do

Ain't nobody else move like you

Only you got the groves to prove it baby

We're gonna have a good time

Me and you goin' get it tonight