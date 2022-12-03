Lirik Lagu Honeymoon – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Honeymoon – Lana Del Rey
We both know that it's not fashionable to love me
But you don't go 'cause truly there's nobody for you but me
We could cruise to the blues
Wilshire Boulevard if we choose
Or whatever you want to do
We make the rules
Our honeymoon
Our honeymoon
Our honeymoon
Say you want me too
Say you want me too
Dark blue
Dark blue
We both know the history of violence that surrounds you
But I'm not scared, there's nothing to lose now that I've found you
And we could cruise to the news
Pico Boulevard in your used
Little bullet car if we choose
Mr. born to lose
Our honeymoon
Our honeymoon
Our honeymoon
Say you want me too
Say you want me too
Dark blue
Dark blue
There are violets in your eyes
There are guns that blaze around you
There are roses in between my thighs
And a fire that surrounds you
It's no wonder every man in town
Had neither fought nor found you
Everything you do is elusive
To even your honey dew
Our honeymoon
Our honeymoon
Our honeymoon
Dreaming away your life
Dreaming away your life
Dreaming away your life
Dreaming away your life
Dreaming away your life
Dreaming away your life
