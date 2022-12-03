Lirik Lagu Honeymoon – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 3 Desember 2022, 03:41 WIB
Penyanyi Lana Del Rey.
Penyanyi Lana Del Rey. /Instagram/@lanadelreybr

Honeymoon – Lana Del Rey

We both know that it's not fashionable to love me
But you don't go 'cause truly there's nobody for you but me
We could cruise to the blues
Wilshire Boulevard if we choose
Or whatever you want to do
We make the rules

Our honeymoon
Our honeymoon
Our honeymoon
Say you want me too
Say you want me too
Dark blue
Dark blue

We both know the history of violence that surrounds you
But I'm not scared, there's nothing to lose now that I've found you
And we could cruise to the news
Pico Boulevard in your used
Little bullet car if we choose
Mr. born to lose

Our honeymoon
Our honeymoon
Our honeymoon
Say you want me too
Say you want me too
Dark blue
Dark blue

There are violets in your eyes
There are guns that blaze around you
There are roses in between my thighs
And a fire that surrounds you
It's no wonder every man in town
Had neither fought nor found you
Everything you do is elusive
To even your honey dew

Our honeymoon
Our honeymoon
Our honeymoon

Dreaming away your life
Dreaming away your life
Dreaming away your life
Dreaming away your life
Dreaming away your life
Dreaming away your life

 

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

2 Desember 2022, 22:00 WIB
Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

2 Desember 2022, 19:58 WIB
Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

2 Desember 2022, 19:06 WIB
Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

2 Desember 2022, 15:31 WIB
Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

2 Desember 2022, 15:10 WIB
Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

2 Desember 2022, 07:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB
SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

1 Desember 2022, 15:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:17 WIB

Terpopuler

1

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Polandia vs Argentina di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Siaran Langsung di Vidio
2

Link Streaming Series Kupu-Kupu Malam, Episode 1 sampai Tamat: Laura Akhirnya Memilih Alif?
3

Prediksi Skor Kroasia vs Belgia di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
4

Prediksi Skor Kanada vs Maroko di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Skor Ghana vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Jerry Lawson Jadi Google Doodle Hari Ini, karena Dia Kita Bisa Main Video Game di Rumah
7

POPULER HARI INI: Daftar UMK Terendah di Jawa Barat hingga Sindiran Bupati Purwakarta ke Dedi Mulyadi
8

ASO Tahap 2: Siaran TV Analog di Bandung, Solo, Semarang, dan Batam Dimatikan Hari Ini, Catat Waktunya
9

Prediksi Skor Arab Saudi vs Meksiko di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
10

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Spanyol di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Kudus

40 SOAL PAS Fisika Kelas 11 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013, Latihan Soal dan Kunci Jawaban PAS Fisika Kelas 11 2022

40 SOAL PAS Fisika Kelas 11 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013, Latihan Soal dan Kunci Jawaban PAS Fisika Kelas 11 2022

3 Desember 2022, 03:35 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 27 April 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 27 April 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

3 Desember 2022, 03:30 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Skor Belanda vs Amerika Serikat Lengkap Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup di 16 Besar Piala Dunia 202

Prediksi Skor Belanda vs Amerika Serikat Lengkap Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup di 16 Besar Piala Dunia 202

3 Desember 2022, 03:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Sabtu 3 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Sabtu 3 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

3 Desember 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Argentina vs Australia Lengkap Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup di 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

Prediksi Argentina vs Australia Lengkap Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup di 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

3 Desember 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Sabtu 3 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Sabtu 3 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

3 Desember 2022, 03:05 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Erie Riyadi : Inkindo Siap Kirimkan Tenaga Ahli ke Cianjur

Erie Riyadi : Inkindo Siap Kirimkan Tenaga Ahli ke Cianjur

3 Desember 2022, 03:01 WIB

Sumenep News

Contoh Soal TKD BUMN 2022 Gelombang 2 Beserta Kunci Jawabannya, Cek Di sini!

Contoh Soal TKD BUMN 2022 Gelombang 2 Beserta Kunci Jawabannya, Cek Di sini!

3 Desember 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Sabtu 3 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Sabtu 3 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

3 Desember 2022, 03:00 WIB

Utara Times

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Bulan Desember 2022: Luangkan Waktu Lebih Banyak Untuk Berbincang dengan Keluarga

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Bulan Desember 2022: Luangkan Waktu Lebih Banyak Untuk Berbincang dengan Keluarga

3 Desember 2022, 02:53 WIB

Utara Times

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Bulan Desember 2022: Proyek Jangka Panjang Akan Menjadi Fokus Anda di Bulan Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Bulan Desember 2022: Proyek Jangka Panjang Akan Menjadi Fokus Anda di Bulan Ini

3 Desember 2022, 02:43 WIB

Berita Subang

Yudi Junaedi Guru PPKN MTsN 1 Subang Berprestasi Raih Juara 2 MGMP Award 2022

Yudi Junaedi Guru PPKN MTsN 1 Subang Berprestasi Raih Juara 2 MGMP Award 2022

3 Desember 2022, 02:39 WIB

Utara Times

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Bulan Desember 2022: Bersiaplah, Bulan Ini Penuh Makna dalam Pencarian

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Bulan Desember 2022: Bersiaplah, Bulan Ini Penuh Makna dalam Pencarian

3 Desember 2022, 02:33 WIB

Isu Bogor

Live Skor Sementara Piala Dunia 2022: Serbia vs Swiss 2-3

Live Skor Sementara Piala Dunia 2022: Serbia vs Swiss 2-3

3 Desember 2022, 02:25 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 3 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 3 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

3 Desember 2022, 02:25 WIB

Utara Times

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Bulan Desember 2022: Perjuangan Belum Usai, Bulan Ini Akan Menjadi Momen yang Luar Biasa

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Bulan Desember 2022: Perjuangan Belum Usai, Bulan Ini Akan Menjadi Momen yang Luar Biasa

3 Desember 2022, 02:23 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 12 Maret 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 12 Maret 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

3 Desember 2022, 02:16 WIB

Utara Times

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Bulan Desember 2022: Tetap Membumi, Jadilah Spiritual, dan Sedikit Filosofis

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Bulan Desember 2022: Tetap Membumi, Jadilah Spiritual, dan Sedikit Filosofis

3 Desember 2022, 02:13 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Kabupaten Parigi Moutong Belajar ke Sumedang Terkait Penurunan Angka Stunting

Kabupaten Parigi Moutong Belajar ke Sumedang Terkait Penurunan Angka Stunting

3 Desember 2022, 02:12 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR Brasil vs Kamerun, Skor Sudah 0-0, Cek Penambahan Skor Disini

LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR Brasil vs Kamerun, Skor Sudah 0-0, Cek Penambahan Skor Disini

3 Desember 2022, 02:10 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

LIVE SCORE dan HASIL AKHIR Brasil vs Kamerun Piala Dunia 2022, Skor Sementara 0-0, Cek Selengkapnya Disini

LIVE SCORE dan HASIL AKHIR Brasil vs Kamerun Piala Dunia 2022, Skor Sementara 0-0, Cek Selengkapnya Disini

3 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Serbia vs Swiss Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Lengkap Link Streaming, Klik di Sini Sekarang

LIVE SCORE Serbia vs Swiss Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Lengkap Link Streaming, Klik di Sini Sekarang

3 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB

Utara Times

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Bulan Desember 2022: Anda Memasuki Fase yang Hebat Untuk Belajar dan Maju Dalam Hidup

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Bulan Desember 2022: Anda Memasuki Fase yang Hebat Untuk Belajar dan Maju Dalam Hidup

3 Desember 2022, 02:03 WIB

Isu Bogor

Live Skor Sementara Piala Dunia 2022: Kamerun vs Brasil 0-0

Live Skor Sementara Piala Dunia 2022: Kamerun vs Brasil 0-0

3 Desember 2022, 02:02 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Sabtu, 3 Desember 2022, BMKG : Hujan Ringan Siang Hari Guyur Semua Daerah

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Sabtu, 3 Desember 2022, BMKG : Hujan Ringan Siang Hari Guyur Semua Daerah

3 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB
x