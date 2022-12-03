Lirik Lagu Honeymoon – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Honeymoon – Lana Del Rey

We both know that it's not fashionable to love me

But you don't go 'cause truly there's nobody for you but me

We could cruise to the blues

Wilshire Boulevard if we choose

Or whatever you want to do

We make the rules

Our honeymoon

Our honeymoon

Our honeymoon

Say you want me too

Say you want me too

Dark blue

Dark blue

We both know the history of violence that surrounds you

But I'm not scared, there's nothing to lose now that I've found you

And we could cruise to the news

Pico Boulevard in your used

Little bullet car if we choose

Mr. born to lose

Our honeymoon

Our honeymoon

Our honeymoon

Say you want me too

Say you want me too

Dark blue

Dark blue

There are violets in your eyes

There are guns that blaze around you

There are roses in between my thighs

And a fire that surrounds you

It's no wonder every man in town

Had neither fought nor found you

Everything you do is elusive

To even your honey dew

Our honeymoon

Our honeymoon

Our honeymoon

Dreaming away your life

Dreaming away your life

Dreaming away your life

Dreaming away your life

Dreaming away your life

Dreaming away your life