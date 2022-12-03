Lirik Lagu In My Feelings – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

In My Feelings – Lana Del Rey
I'm smoking while I'm runnin' on my treadmill
But I'm cutting up roses
Could it be that I fell for another loser
I'm crying while I'm cummin'
Making love while I'm making good money
Sobbin' in my cup of coffee
'Cause I fell for another loser
Get that cigarette smoke out of my face
You've been wasting my time
While you're taking what's mine, with the things that you're doing
Talk that talk, well now they all know your name
And there's no coming back from the place that you came
Baby don't do it
'Cause you got me in my feelings (catch you, it's so much right now)
Talking in my sleep again (you can whistle if you want)
Drown out all our screaming (catch you, it's so much right now)
Who's tougher than this bitch
Who's free-er than me
You wanna make the switch
Be my guest baby
I'm feeling all my f*cking feelings
I'm smoking while I'm running
This town and you better believe it honey
I'm laughing as I'm taking my prisoners
And taking down names
I'm crying while I'm gunning
In the smoke they can hear me coming
If you were me, and I was you
I'd get out of my way
Get that cigarette smoke out of my face
You've been wasting my time
While you're taking what's mine, while you know what you're doing
Talk that talk, well now they all know your name
And there's no coming back from the place that you came
Baby don't do it
'Cause you got me in my feelings (catch you, it's so much right now)
Talking in my sleep again (you can whistle if you want)
Drown out all our screaming (catch you, it's so much right now)
Who's tougher than this b*tch
Who's free-er than me
You wanna make the switch
Be my guest baby
I'm feeling all my f*cking feelings
Got me up in this place right now
Making me feel so much drama
Got me up in this place now
I can feel warmer
Got me feeling so blue
Make a mess of the love
Got me living now
'Cause you got me in my feelings (catch you, it's so much right now)
Talking in my sleep again (you can whistle if you want)
Drown out all our screaming (catch you, it's so much right now)
Who's tougher than this b*tch
Who's free-er than me
You wanna make the switch
Be my guest baby
I'm feeling all my f*cking feelings
