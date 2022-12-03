Lirik Lagu In My Feelings – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

In My Feelings – Lana Del Rey

I'm smoking while I'm runnin' on my treadmill

But I'm cutting up roses

Could it be that I fell for another loser

I'm crying while I'm cummin'

Making love while I'm making good money

Sobbin' in my cup of coffee

'Cause I fell for another loser

Get that cigarette smoke out of my face

You've been wasting my time

While you're taking what's mine, with the things that you're doing

Talk that talk, well now they all know your name

And there's no coming back from the place that you came

Baby don't do it

'Cause you got me in my feelings (catch you, it's so much right now)

Talking in my sleep again (you can whistle if you want)

Drown out all our screaming (catch you, it's so much right now)

Who's tougher than this bitch

Who's free-er than me

You wanna make the switch

Be my guest baby

I'm feeling all my f*cking feelings

I'm smoking while I'm running

This town and you better believe it honey

I'm laughing as I'm taking my prisoners

And taking down names

I'm crying while I'm gunning

In the smoke they can hear me coming

If you were me, and I was you

I'd get out of my way

Get that cigarette smoke out of my face

You've been wasting my time

While you're taking what's mine, while you know what you're doing

Talk that talk, well now they all know your name

And there's no coming back from the place that you came

Baby don't do it

'Cause you got me in my feelings (catch you, it's so much right now)

Talking in my sleep again (you can whistle if you want)

Drown out all our screaming (catch you, it's so much right now)

Who's tougher than this b*tch

Who's free-er than me

You wanna make the switch

Be my guest baby

I'm feeling all my f*cking feelings

Got me up in this place right now

Making me feel so much drama

Got me up in this place now

I can feel warmer

Got me feeling so blue

Make a mess of the love

Got me living now

'Cause you got me in my feelings (catch you, it's so much right now)

Talking in my sleep again (you can whistle if you want)

Drown out all our screaming (catch you, it's so much right now)

Who's tougher than this b*tch

Who's free-er than me

You wanna make the switch

Be my guest baby

I'm feeling all my f*cking feelings