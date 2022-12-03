Lirik Lagu When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing – Lana Del Rey
Girls, don't forget your pearls
And all of your horses
As you make your way across the pond
Girls, don't forget your curls
And all of your corsets
Memorize them in a little song
Shake it up, throw your hands up and get loose
Cut a rug, lean into the fucking youth
Choreo, we just want the fucking truth
(Told by the frightened)
Is it the end of an era?
Is it the end of America?
Is it the end of an era?
Is it the end of America?
No, oh
It's only the beginning
If we hold on to hope
We'll have a happy ending
When the world was at war before
We just kept dancing
When the world was at war before
We just kept dancing
Boys, don't forget your toys
And take all of your money
If you find you're in a foreign land
Boys, don't make too much noise
And don't try to be funny
Other people may not understand
Shake it up, throw your hands up and get loose
Cut a rug, lean into the fucking youth
Choreo, we just want the fucking truth
(Told by the frightened)
Is it the end of an era?
Is it the end of America?
Is it the end of an era?
Is it the end of America?
No, oh
It's only the beginning
If we hold on to hope
We'll have a happy ending
When the world was at war before
We just kept dancing
When the world was at war before
We just kept dancing
