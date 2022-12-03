Lirik Lagu When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing – Lana Del Rey

Girls, don't forget your pearls

And all of your horses

As you make your way across the pond

Girls, don't forget your curls

And all of your corsets

Memorize them in a little song

Shake it up, throw your hands up and get loose

Cut a rug, lean into the fucking youth

Choreo, we just want the fucking truth

(Told by the frightened)

Is it the end of an era?

Is it the end of America?

Is it the end of an era?

Is it the end of America?

No, oh

It's only the beginning

If we hold on to hope

We'll have a happy ending

When the world was at war before

We just kept dancing

When the world was at war before

We just kept dancing

Boys, don't forget your toys

And take all of your money

If you find you're in a foreign land

Boys, don't make too much noise

And don't try to be funny

Other people may not understand

Shake it up, throw your hands up and get loose

Cut a rug, lean into the fucking youth

Choreo, we just want the fucking truth

(Told by the frightened)

Is it the end of an era?

Is it the end of America?

Is it the end of an era?

Is it the end of America?

No, oh

It's only the beginning

If we hold on to hope

We'll have a happy ending

When the world was at war before

We just kept dancing

When the world was at war before

We just kept dancing