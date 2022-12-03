Lirik Lagu Tomorrow Never Came – Lana Del Rey feat Sean Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tomorrow Never Came – Lana Del Rey feat Sean Lennon
"Hey, what you doin'?" Not a lot
Shakin' and movin' at my local spot
Baby, don't ask me why, don't ask me why
Why, why, why, why, why, why, why
Lay, lady, lay
On that side of a paradise
In the Tropic of Cancer
'Cause if I had my way
You would always stay
And I'd be your tiny dancer, honey
I waited for you
In the spot you said to wait
In the city, on the park bench
In the middle of the pourin' rain
'Cause I adored you
I just wanted things to be the same
You said to meet me up there tomorrow
But tomorrow never came
Tomorrow never came
Hey, what you thinkin'?
Penny for your thoughts
Those lights are blinkin'
On that old jukebox
But don't ask me why
Just swallow some wine
Wi-wi-wi-wi-wi-wi-wi-wine
Stay, baby stay
On the side of paradise
In the Tropic of Cancer
'Cause if I had my way
You would always stay
And you'd be my tiny dancer, baby
I waited for you
In the spot you said to wait
In the city, on a park bench
In the middle of the pouring rain
'Cause I adored you
And I just wanted things to be the same
You said you'd meet me out there tomorrow
But tomorrow never came
Tomorrow never came
Roses are in your country house
We play guitar in your barn
And everyday felt like some day and I
I wish we had stayed home
And I could put on the radio
To our favourite song
Lennon and Yoko
We will play all day long
"Isn't life crazy?", I said
Now that I'm singing with Sean, whoa-oh
