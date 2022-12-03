Lirik Lagu Tomorrow Never Came – Lana Del Rey feat Sean Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tomorrow Never Came – Lana Del Rey feat Sean Lennon

"Hey, what you doin'?" Not a lot

Shakin' and movin' at my local spot

Baby, don't ask me why, don't ask me why

Why, why, why, why, why, why, why

Lay, lady, lay

On that side of a paradise

In the Tropic of Cancer

'Cause if I had my way

You would always stay

And I'd be your tiny dancer, honey

I waited for you

In the spot you said to wait

In the city, on the park bench

In the middle of the pourin' rain

'Cause I adored you

I just wanted things to be the same

You said to meet me up there tomorrow

But tomorrow never came

Tomorrow never came

Hey, what you thinkin'?

Penny for your thoughts

Those lights are blinkin'

On that old jukebox

But don't ask me why

Just swallow some wine

Wi-wi-wi-wi-wi-wi-wi-wine

Stay, baby stay

On the side of paradise

In the Tropic of Cancer

'Cause if I had my way

You would always stay

And you'd be my tiny dancer, baby

I waited for you

In the spot you said to wait

In the city, on a park bench

In the middle of the pouring rain

'Cause I adored you

And I just wanted things to be the same

You said you'd meet me out there tomorrow

But tomorrow never came

Tomorrow never came

Roses are in your country house

We play guitar in your barn

And everyday felt like some day and I

I wish we had stayed home

And I could put on the radio

To our favourite song

Lennon and Yoko

We will play all day long

"Isn't life crazy?", I said

Now that I'm singing with Sean, whoa-oh