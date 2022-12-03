Lirik Lagu Butterflies - Kacey Musgraves dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Butterflies - Kacey Musgraves
I was just coastin', never really goin' anywhere
Caught up in a web
I was gettin' kind of used to stayin' there
And out of the blue
I fell for you
Now you're liftin' me up, 'stead of holdin' me down
Stealin' my heart, 'stead of stealin' my crown
Untangled all the strings 'round my wings that were tied
I didn't know him and I didn't know me
Cloud nine was always out of reach
Now I remember what it feels like to fly
You give me butterflies
Kiss full of color, makes me wonder where you've always been
I was hiding in doubt 'til you brought me out of my chrysalis
And I came out new
All because of you
Now you're liftin' me up, 'stead of holdin' me down
Stealin' my heart, 'stead of stealin' my crown
Untangled all the strings round my wings that were tied
I didn't know him and I didn't know me
Cloud nine was always out of reach
Now I remember what it feels like to fly
You give me butterflies
Yeah, you give me butterflies
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Mm, mm
