Lirik Lagu Never Be - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Be - 5 Seconds of Summer

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Ooh)

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (One, two, three)

I need your love to light up this house

I wanna know what you're all about

I wanna feel you, feel you tonight

I wanna tell you that it's alright

I need your love to guide me back home

When I'm with you, I'm never alone

I need to feel you, feel you tonight

I need to tell you that it's alright

We'll never be as young as we are now

It's time to leave this old black and white town

Let's seize the day, let's run away

Don't let the colours fade to grey

We'll never be as young as we are now

As young as we are now

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Hey!)

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I've seen myself here in your eyes

I stay awake till the sunrise

I wanna hold you, hold you all night

I wanna tell you that you're all mine

I feel our hands intertwine

I hear our hearts beating in time

I need to hold you, hold you all night

I need to tell you that you're all mine

We'll never be as young as we are now

(We'll never be, we'll never be this young now)

It's time to leave this old black and white town

(We'll never be, we'll never be this young now)

Let's seize the day, let's run away

Don't let the colours fade to grey

We'll never be as young as we are now

As young as we are now

We won't wait for tomorrow

It's too late, we don't follow

We won't wait (Won't wait) for tomorrow

It's too late, we don't follow (We don't follow)

We'll never be as young as we are now

(We'll never be, we'll never be this young now)

It's time to leave this old black and white town

Let's seize the day, let's run away

Don't let the colours fade to grey

We'll never be as young as we are now

As young as we are now