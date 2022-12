Lirik Lagu Put Your Graffiti on Me - Kat Graham dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Put Your Graffiti on Me - Kat Graham

Denim-jean jacket, pink Chucks

And a mini skirt.

Be your bad habit

Throw me up against the wall first.

I take advantage of you

You take advantage of me.

Drink up this bottle again,

And paint your body on me.

Put your graffiti on me!

Put your graffiti on me!

Put your graffiti on me!

Tag me! Tag me!

Put your name on it! Put your, put your name on it!

Put your name on it! Put your, put your name on it!

Put your name on it! Put your, put your name on it!

Put your name on it! Put your, put your name on it!

Cotton-candy, lollipop

Sticky like a post-it.

You don't need to drum my heart,

You already own it.

I take advantage of you,

You take advantage of me.

Drink up this bottle again,

And paint your body on me.

Put your graffiti on me!

Put your graffiti on me!

Put your graffiti on me!

Tag me! Tag me!

Put your name on it! Put your, put your name on it!

Put your name on it! Put your, put your name on it!

Put your name on it! Put your, put your name on it!

Put your name on it! Put your, put your name on it!

Treat me like concrete under your feet.

I'll be your 'canvas incomplete.'

Your paper-doll,

Your alley wall heart in graffiti

Tag me! Tag me!

Put your graffiti on me!

Put your graffiti on me!

Put your graffiti on me!

Put your graffiti on me!

Put your graffiti on me!

Put your graffiti on me!

Put your name on it! Put your, put your name on it!

Put your name on it! Put your, put your name on it!

Put your name on it! Put your, put your name on it!

Put your name on it! Put your, put your name on it!

Tag me! Tag me!

Credit

Artis: Kat Graham

Album: Against The Wall

Dirilis: 26 Maret 2012

Penulis lagu: Lewis Hughes, Nicholas Audino, Matthew Bair, Samuel Watters

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B



Fakta di Balik Lagu Put Your Graffiti on Me

Put Your Graffiti on Me adalah single debut resmi dari aktris Kat Graham.