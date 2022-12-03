Lirik Lagu 21st Century Schizoid Man - King Crimson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 21st Century Schizoid Man - King Crimson

A-one, two, three, four

Two, two, three

Cat's foot, iron claw

Neurosurgeons scream for more

Paranoia's poison door

21st century schizoid man

Blood rack, barbed wire

Politicians funeral pyre

Innocents raped with napalm fire

21st century schizoid man

Death seed, blind man's greed

Poets starving, children bleed

Nothing he's got, he really needs

21st century schizoid man

Credit

Artis: King Crimson

Album: In the Court of the Crimson King

Dirilis: 10 Oktober 1969

Penulis lagu: Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, Ian McDonald, dan Peter Sinfield

Genre: Progressive rock, Heavy metal, Progressive metal, Alternative/Indie, Jazz-rock, Rock, Blues, Folk

Fakta di Balik Lagu 21st Century Schizoid Man

21st Century Schizoid Man adalah sebuah lagu oleh band rock progresif King Crimson dari album debut 1969 mereka, In the Court of the Crimson King.

Lagu ini adalah sebuah bentuk komentar terhadap Perang Vietnam dan kritik terhadap politisi yang menjalankannya.

Lagu ini mengambil inspirasi dari sebuah penyakit gangguan kepribadian schizoid.