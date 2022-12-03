Lirik Lagu 21st Century Schizoid Man - King Crimson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 21st Century Schizoid Man - King Crimson
A-one, two, three, four
Two, two, three
Cat's foot, iron claw
Neurosurgeons scream for more
Paranoia's poison door
21st century schizoid man
Blood rack, barbed wire
Politicians funeral pyre
Innocents raped with napalm fire
21st century schizoid man
Death seed, blind man's greed
Poets starving, children bleed
Nothing he's got, he really needs
21st century schizoid man
Credit
Artis: King Crimson
Album: In the Court of the Crimson King
Dirilis: 10 Oktober 1969
Penulis lagu: Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, Ian McDonald, dan Peter Sinfield
Genre: Progressive rock, Heavy metal, Progressive metal, Alternative/Indie, Jazz-rock, Rock, Blues, Folk
Fakta di Balik Lagu 21st Century Schizoid Man
21st Century Schizoid Man adalah sebuah lagu oleh band rock progresif King Crimson dari album debut 1969 mereka, In the Court of the Crimson King.
Lagu ini adalah sebuah bentuk komentar terhadap Perang Vietnam dan kritik terhadap politisi yang menjalankannya.
Lagu ini mengambil inspirasi dari sebuah penyakit gangguan kepribadian schizoid.
