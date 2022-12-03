Lirik Lagu Social Casualty - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Social Casualty - 5 Seconds of Summer
La-da-da, la-da-da, da-da
La-da-da, la-da-da, da-da (Woo!)
You're just a kid, it's all the same
Growing up, it doesn't change
Who are they to try to put us down?
Had enough of what they say
Sick and tired of all their games
Stand up and sing it with me now
La-da-da, la-da-da, da-da
La-da-da, la-da-da, da-da
So save me from who I'm supposed to be
Don't wanna be a victim of authority
I'll always be a part of the minority
Save me from who I'm supposed to be
So tell me, tell me, tell me what you want from me
I don't wanna be another social casualty
Social casualty
Just a girl, turned eighteen
She ran away to chase her dreams
And they said she wouldn't make it far (Ah)
She took a chance and packed her bags
She left town and didn't look back
So tired of wishing on the stars (Wishing on the stars)
La-da-da, la-da-da, da-da
La-da-da, la-da-da, da-da
So save me from who I'm supposed to be
Don't wanna be a victim of authority
I'll always be a part of the minority
Save me from who I'm supposed to be
So tell me, tell me, tell me what you want from me
I don't wanna be another social casualty
Artikel Pilihan