Lirik Lagu Social Casualty - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Social Casualty - 5 Seconds of Summer

La-da-da, la-da-da, da-da

La-da-da, la-da-da, da-da (Woo!)

You're just a kid, it's all the same

Growing up, it doesn't change

Who are they to try to put us down?

Had enough of what they say

Sick and tired of all their games

Stand up and sing it with me now

La-da-da, la-da-da, da-da

La-da-da, la-da-da, da-da

So save me from who I'm supposed to be

Don't wanna be a victim of authority

I'll always be a part of the minority

Save me from who I'm supposed to be

So tell me, tell me, tell me what you want from me

I don't wanna be another social casualty

Social casualty

Just a girl, turned eighteen

She ran away to chase her dreams

And they said she wouldn't make it far (Ah)

She took a chance and packed her bags

She left town and didn't look back

So tired of wishing on the stars (Wishing on the stars)

La-da-da, la-da-da, da-da

La-da-da, la-da-da, da-da

So save me from who I'm supposed to be

Don't wanna be a victim of authority

I'll always be a part of the minority

Save me from who I'm supposed to be

So tell me, tell me, tell me what you want from me

I don't wanna be another social casualty