Lirik Lagu Fuck Feelings - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fuck Feelings - Olivia O'Brien

I don't wanna fall for you now

But it already happened, don't know how

Now I gotta ghost on you, 'cause I can't get too close to you

And I'm not tryna fall for you now

I know if they left us all alone

I'd be losing all my self control

Now I gotta runaway, before I say what you won't say

'Cause I can't handle you and me alone

I can't just let go, no, it's not like that

I know if I see you I'll run right back

Fuck feelings, swear that shit ruined my life

All they ever do is just waste my time

Fuck feelings, swear that shit ruined my life

No, they never do me right

Fuck feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you

Fuck feelings, fuck feelings, fuck feelings, fuck what I'm feeling

I can't help myself when you're around

Baby, I'm just tryna figure you out

I don't wanna watch you turn me down

So I'm just gonna turn back and go now (go now)

I can't just let go, no, it's not like that

I know if I see you I'll run right back

No matter what we do, I know we won't last

I hate this but I gotta cut you out fast

Fuck feelings, swear that shit ruined my life

All they ever do is waste my time

Fuck feelings, swear that shit ruined my life

No, they never do me right

Fuck feelings, how I do when I'm feeling it for you

Fuck feelings, fuck feelings, fuck feelings, fuck what I'm feeling

Feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you (fuck feelings)

Feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you (fuck feelings)

Feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you (fuck)

Feeling how I do (fuck), feeling how I do

Feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you

Feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you

Feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you (fuck)

Feeling how I do (fuck), feeling how I do