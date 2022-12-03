Lirik Lagu Fuck Feelings - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fuck Feelings - Olivia O'Brien
I don't wanna fall for you now
But it already happened, don't know how
Now I gotta ghost on you, 'cause I can't get too close to you
And I'm not tryna fall for you now
I know if they left us all alone
I'd be losing all my self control
Now I gotta runaway, before I say what you won't say
'Cause I can't handle you and me alone
I can't just let go, no, it's not like that
I know if I see you I'll run right back
Fuck feelings, swear that shit ruined my life
All they ever do is just waste my time
Fuck feelings, swear that shit ruined my life
No, they never do me right
Fuck feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you
Fuck feelings, fuck feelings, fuck feelings, fuck what I'm feeling
I can't help myself when you're around
Baby, I'm just tryna figure you out
I don't wanna watch you turn me down
So I'm just gonna turn back and go now (go now)
I can't just let go, no, it's not like that
I know if I see you I'll run right back
No matter what we do, I know we won't last
I hate this but I gotta cut you out fast
Fuck feelings, swear that shit ruined my life
All they ever do is waste my time
Fuck feelings, swear that shit ruined my life
No, they never do me right
Fuck feelings, how I do when I'm feeling it for you
Fuck feelings, fuck feelings, fuck feelings, fuck what I'm feeling
Feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you (fuck feelings)
Feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you (fuck feelings)
Feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you (fuck)
Feeling how I do (fuck), feeling how I do
Feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you
Feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you
Feeling how I do when I'm feeling it for you (fuck)
Feeling how I do (fuck), feeling how I do
