Lirik Lagu Anybody Else But Me – FUR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Anybody Else But Me – FUR

I don't think that I can leave the house today

So I'll have to escape another way



I just wanna be like you and try and feel something new

I just wanna be like others

I don't wanna feel like this

Like this



All of my life

All the people in my mind

Were always so much better than I

Could ever be if I tried.

I've always dreamed of being

Anybody else but me.



I'm painting pictures of the people I'd like to be

Fake conversations with everyone that I'd meet



I just wanna be like you

And trying feel something new

I just wanna be like others

I don't wanna feel like this

Like this



All of my life

All the people in my mind

Were always so much better than I

Could ever be if I tried

I've always dreamed of being

Anybody else but me

Anybody else but me



Mirrors never show us

And pictures never show us

So what we want to see

If I could show you how I

How I see myself

And then you'd understand why



All of my life

All the people in my mind

Were always so much better than I

Could ever be if I tried

I've always dreamed of being

Anybody else but-



All of my life

All the people in my mind

Were always so much better than I

Could ever be if I tried

I've always dreamed of being

Anybody else but me



Anybody else but me

(Pa, param-pa-pa, pa, param-pa-pa)

(Pa, param-pa-pa, pa)

Anybody else but me



Credit

Artis : FUR

Album : When You Walk Away

Songwriter : Joshua James Buchanan

Dirilis : 2021

Genre : Alternatif/Indie



Fakta di balik lagu Anybody Else But Me

Lagu yang berjudul “Anybody Else But Me” yang dibawakan oleh band FUR, dirilis pada 2021 lalu. Lagu ini berdurasi 3 menit 31 detik merupakan lagu yang masuk kedalam album bertajuk When You Walk Away



Band indie yang bernama FUR ini berasal dari United Kingdom, Inggris. Yang terdiri dari empat personel yaitu William Murray, Harry Saunders, William Tav Taverner dan Flynn Whelan ini ternyata cukup sering tampil di negara Indonesia.



Fakta menarik dari personel band FUR yaitu Harry drummer FUR yang menyukai makanan indomie, sementara dari vokalis Murray merindukan makanan sate ayam dan lidah sapi.



Namun personel lainnya ternyata memiliki perbedaan diantara Harry dan Murray yang keduanya menyukai makanan Indonesia, ternyata gitaris FUR yaitu Tav merindukan suasana kota Jakarta serta masyarakatnya. Perbedaan antara culture negara Inggris dan Indonesia yang sangat ramah itu menjadikan alasan Tav merindukan negara Indonesia. (Nisrina Sukmawati)***