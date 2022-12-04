Lirik Lagu Anybody Else But Me – FUR dan Fakta di Baliknya

I don't think that I can leave the house today
So I'll have to escape another way
I just wanna be like you and try and feel something new
I just wanna be like others
I don't wanna feel like this
Like this
All of my life
All the people in my mind
Were always so much better than I
Could ever be if I tried.
I've always dreamed of being
Anybody else but me.
I'm painting pictures of the people I'd like to be
Fake conversations with everyone that I'd meet
I just wanna be like you
And trying feel something new
I just wanna be like others
I don't wanna feel like this
Like this
All of my life
All the people in my mind
Were always so much better than I
Could ever be if I tried
I've always dreamed of being
Anybody else but me
Anybody else but me
Mirrors never show us
And pictures never show us
So what we want to see
If I could show you how I
How I see myself
And then you'd understand why
All of my life
All the people in my mind
Were always so much better than I
Could ever be if I tried
I've always dreamed of being
Anybody else but-
All of my life
All the people in my mind
Were always so much better than I
Could ever be if I tried
I've always dreamed of being
Anybody else but me
Anybody else but me
(Pa, param-pa-pa, pa, param-pa-pa)
(Pa, param-pa-pa, pa)
Anybody else but me
Credit
Artis : FUR
Album : When You Walk Away
Songwriter : Joshua James Buchanan
Dirilis : 2021
Genre : Alternatif/Indie
Fakta di balik lagu Anybody Else But Me
Lagu yang berjudul “Anybody Else But Me” yang dibawakan oleh band FUR, dirilis pada 2021 lalu. Lagu ini berdurasi 3 menit 31 detik merupakan lagu yang masuk kedalam album bertajuk When You Walk Away
Band indie yang bernama FUR ini berasal dari United Kingdom, Inggris. Yang terdiri dari empat personel yaitu William Murray, Harry Saunders, William Tav Taverner dan Flynn Whelan ini ternyata cukup sering tampil di negara Indonesia.
Fakta menarik dari personel band FUR yaitu Harry drummer FUR yang menyukai makanan indomie, sementara dari vokalis Murray merindukan makanan sate ayam dan lidah sapi.
Namun personel lainnya ternyata memiliki perbedaan diantara Harry dan Murray yang keduanya menyukai makanan Indonesia, ternyata gitaris FUR yaitu Tav merindukan suasana kota Jakarta serta masyarakatnya. Perbedaan antara culture negara Inggris dan Indonesia yang sangat ramah itu menjadikan alasan Tav merindukan negara Indonesia. (Nisrina Sukmawati)***
