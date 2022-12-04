Lirik Lagu Anybody Else But Me – FUR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 Desember 2022, 05:00 WIB
Band FUR.
Band FUR. /YouTube/furbabyfur

Anybody Else But MeFUR

I don't think that I can leave the house today
So I'll have to escape another way

I just wanna be like you and try and feel something new
I just wanna be like others
I don't wanna feel like this
Like this

All of my life
All the people in my mind
Were always so much better than I
Could ever be if I tried.
I've always dreamed of being
Anybody else but me.

I'm painting pictures of the people I'd like to be
Fake conversations with everyone that I'd meet

I just wanna be like you
And trying feel something new
I just wanna be like others
I don't wanna feel like this
Like this

All of my life
All the people in my mind
Were always so much better than I
Could ever be if I tried
I've always dreamed of being
Anybody else but me
Anybody else but me

Mirrors never show us
And pictures never show us
So what we want to see
If I could show you how I
How I see myself
And then you'd understand why

All of my life
All the people in my mind
Were always so much better than I
Could ever be if I tried
I've always dreamed of being
Anybody else but-

All of my life
All the people in my mind
Were always so much better than I
Could ever be if I tried
I've always dreamed of being
Anybody else but me

Anybody else but me
(Pa, param-pa-pa, pa, param-pa-pa)
(Pa, param-pa-pa, pa)
Anybody else but me

Credit
Artis : FUR
Album : When You Walk Away
Songwriter : Joshua James Buchanan
Dirilis : 2021
Genre : Alternatif/Indie

Fakta di balik lagu Anybody Else But Me
Lagu yang berjudul “Anybody Else But Me” yang dibawakan oleh band FUR, dirilis pada 2021 lalu. Lagu ini berdurasi 3 menit 31 detik merupakan lagu yang masuk kedalam album bertajuk When You Walk Away

Band indie yang bernama FUR ini berasal dari United Kingdom, Inggris. Yang terdiri dari empat personel yaitu William Murray, Harry Saunders, William Tav Taverner dan Flynn Whelan ini ternyata cukup sering tampil di negara Indonesia.

Fakta menarik dari personel band FUR yaitu Harry drummer FUR yang menyukai makanan indomie, sementara dari vokalis Murray merindukan makanan sate ayam dan lidah sapi.

Namun personel lainnya ternyata memiliki perbedaan diantara Harry dan Murray yang keduanya menyukai makanan Indonesia, ternyata gitaris FUR yaitu Tav merindukan suasana kota Jakarta serta masyarakatnya. Perbedaan antara culture negara Inggris dan Indonesia yang sangat ramah itu menjadikan alasan Tav merindukan negara Indonesia. (Nisrina Sukmawati)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

3 Desember 2022, 09:17 WIB
Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

2 Desember 2022, 22:00 WIB
Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

Cerita Armand Maulana Soal Lagu Rerata, Ungkap Hal Lumrah dalam Kehidupan

2 Desember 2022, 19:58 WIB
Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

Ini Profil Empat Personel Band Yovie & Nuno, Mereka Akan Memberi Kejutan untuk Penggemar Desember Ini

2 Desember 2022, 19:06 WIB
Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

Minialbum Satu Per Empat, Angel Pieters Ungkap Hal yang Ingin Disampaikan

2 Desember 2022, 15:31 WIB
Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

Lagu Usai dari Tiara Andini, Mainkan Emosi Perasaan Pendengar

2 Desember 2022, 15:10 WIB
Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

Single Ketiga Son Deon Berjudul 'Sekali Lagi' Menceritakan Kisah Percintaan Seorang Wartawan

2 Desember 2022, 07:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB
SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

1 Desember 2022, 15:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:39 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Garut Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 6,4 Hari Ini, Getaran Terasa Sampai ke Bandung, Cianjur, Bogor hingga Banten
2

Gempa Terkini, Guncangan Berkekuatan Magnitudo 6,4 Hantam Kabupaten Garut
3

Prediksi Skor Ghana vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
4

Gempa Garut Bikin Cemas Soal Sesar Lembang, BMKG Beberkan Hasil Pantauan 24 Jam
5

ASO Tahap 2: Siaran TV Analog di Bandung, Solo, Semarang, dan Batam Dimatikan Hari Ini, Catat Waktunya
6

Prediksi Skor Belanda vs Amerika Serikat di Piala Dunia 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
7

Prediksi Skor Belanda vs Amerika Serikat di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
8

Terbelahnya Jalan Cibolerang Bandung Dipicu Sesar Lembang? Camat Sekitar Angkat Bicara
9

Terungkap Isi Chat Wanita yang Batalkan Nikah H-3 karena Minta Sertifikat Rumah, Ternyata Korban Konten TikTok
10

Batal Nikah karena Diminta Mahar Sertifikat Rumah, Ryan Dono Beri Pesan Tak Terduga untuk Mantan Calon Istri

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Zona Banten

Cek Harga Set Top Box yang Tersertifikasi Kominfo, Ini Daftarnya

Cek Harga Set Top Box yang Tersertifikasi Kominfo, Ini Daftarnya

4 Desember 2022, 05:42 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

BMKG Tasikmalaya, Gempa Tasikmalaya Hari Ini! Gempa Kembali Mengguncang Cianjur? Waspada Berita HOAX!

BMKG Tasikmalaya, Gempa Tasikmalaya Hari Ini! Gempa Kembali Mengguncang Cianjur? Waspada Berita HOAX!

4 Desember 2022, 05:42 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Minggu 4 Desember 2022: Shio Tikus Khawatir dengan Kurangnya Kemajuan

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Minggu 4 Desember 2022: Shio Tikus Khawatir dengan Kurangnya Kemajuan

4 Desember 2022, 05:41 WIB

Kabar Mesuji

Link Nonton Drakor Reborn Rich Episode 7 Tayang Malam Ini

Link Nonton Drakor Reborn Rich Episode 7 Tayang Malam Ini

4 Desember 2022, 05:41 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Klaim Skin Keren, UC dan Hadiah Lain dari Tencent!

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Minggu 4 Desember 2022, Klaim Skin Keren, UC dan Hadiah Lain dari Tencent!

4 Desember 2022, 05:40 WIB

Utara Times

Skor Hasil Piala Dunia 2022 Tadi Malam: Argentina Tantang Belanda di Perempat Final, Lionel Messi MOTM

Skor Hasil Piala Dunia 2022 Tadi Malam: Argentina Tantang Belanda di Perempat Final, Lionel Messi MOTM

4 Desember 2022, 05:37 WIB

Malang Terkini

4 Desember 2022 Tanggal Berapa Hijriah? Berikut Kalender Islam Hari Ini!

4 Desember 2022 Tanggal Berapa Hijriah? Berikut Kalender Islam Hari Ini!

4 Desember 2022, 05:35 WIB

Gowapos

Refly Harun Ungkap Bahaya Selalu Gunakan Pasal-Pasal Berita Bohong, Khawatir Oposisi Rezim Tutup Mulut

Refly Harun Ungkap Bahaya Selalu Gunakan Pasal-Pasal Berita Bohong, Khawatir Oposisi Rezim Tutup Mulut

4 Desember 2022, 05:35 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Acara ANTV, 4 Desember 2022: Film Kapoor and Sons dan The Intruder Tayang Hari Ini

Jadwal Acara ANTV, 4 Desember 2022: Film Kapoor and Sons dan The Intruder Tayang Hari Ini

4 Desember 2022, 05:35 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Cek Online Status BSU 2022, BLT Subsidi Gaji Cair Rp600 Ribu jika Penuhi 5 Syarat Berikut!

Cek Online Status BSU 2022, BLT Subsidi Gaji Cair Rp600 Ribu jika Penuhi 5 Syarat Berikut!

4 Desember 2022, 05:35 WIB

Portal Magetan

PT Datang DSSP Power Indonesia Buka Lowongan Kerja Engineering Development Program untuk D3-S1, Cek Syaratnya

PT Datang DSSP Power Indonesia Buka Lowongan Kerja Engineering Development Program untuk D3-S1, Cek Syaratnya

4 Desember 2022, 05:35 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

PIALA DUNIA 2022 Qatar: Prediksi Skor Argentina vs Australia, Statistik, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

PIALA DUNIA 2022 Qatar: Prediksi Skor Argentina vs Australia, Statistik, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

4 Desember 2022, 05:32 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Gempa di Garut ada Hubungan dengan Sesar Lembang? BMKG Bandung: Sudah Terjadi Beberapa Kali Gempa

Gempa di Garut ada Hubungan dengan Sesar Lembang? BMKG Bandung: Sudah Terjadi Beberapa Kali Gempa

4 Desember 2022, 05:32 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Ramalan Shio Tikus, Kerbau, dan Macan Hari Ini, 4 Desember 2022: Selaraskan Emosi, Siap-siap Kejutan Romantis

Ramalan Shio Tikus, Kerbau, dan Macan Hari Ini, 4 Desember 2022: Selaraskan Emosi, Siap-siap Kejutan Romantis

4 Desember 2022, 05:32 WIB

Denpasar Update

Update Harga Beras, Bawang Merah Hingga Daging Sapi Terbaru Hari ini di Pasar Badung

Update Harga Beras, Bawang Merah Hingga Daging Sapi Terbaru Hari ini di Pasar Badung

4 Desember 2022, 05:31 WIB

Desk Jabar

GEMPA TERKINI, Cianjur Kembali Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4,2 pada Minggu Subuh, Ini Penjelasan BMKG

GEMPA TERKINI, Cianjur Kembali Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4,2 pada Minggu Subuh, Ini Penjelasan BMKG

4 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

Lagi-lagi Gempa Bumi Susulan, Kejutkan Warga Sukabumi: Terasa Hanya Kurang 3 Detik Aja!

Lagi-lagi Gempa Bumi Susulan, Kejutkan Warga Sukabumi: Terasa Hanya Kurang 3 Detik Aja!

4 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini: Cinta, Karir, dan Kesehatan Minggu, 4 Desember 2022: Terima Dirimu Sendiri

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini: Cinta, Karir, dan Kesehatan Minggu, 4 Desember 2022: Terima Dirimu Sendiri

4 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Capricorn, Aquarius dan Pisces Hari Ini, Dapatkan Keberanian untuk Lebih Jujur

Prediksi Cinta Capricorn, Aquarius dan Pisces Hari Ini, Dapatkan Keberanian untuk Lebih Jujur

4 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 4 Desember 2022 Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: Tekanan di Tempat Kerja Pengaruhi Kenyamananmu

Ramalan Zodiak 4 Desember 2022 Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: Tekanan di Tempat Kerja Pengaruhi Kenyamananmu

4 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Lingkar Madura

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini 4 Desember 2022: Orang Lajang akan Menemukan Cinta, Dirimu Termasuk?

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini 4 Desember 2022: Orang Lajang akan Menemukan Cinta, Dirimu Termasuk?

4 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Oke Jambi

Perkiraan Cuaca Kota Jambi Hari Ini, Minggu 4 Desember 2022

Perkiraan Cuaca Kota Jambi Hari Ini, Minggu 4 Desember 2022

4 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Zona Priangan

Ini 5 Aplikasi Pengatur Olahraga Secara Mandiri, Gak Perlu ke Gym dan Bisa Berhemat

Ini 5 Aplikasi Pengatur Olahraga Secara Mandiri, Gak Perlu ke Gym dan Bisa Berhemat

4 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Daftar Coupon Code The Spike Volleyball Story Hari Ini 4 Desember 2022, Kode Kupon Baru Klaim Sebelum Telat

Daftar Coupon Code The Spike Volleyball Story Hari Ini 4 Desember 2022, Kode Kupon Baru Klaim Sebelum Telat

4 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini, Minggu 4 Desember 2022: ANTV, INDOSIAR, dan METRO TV

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini, Minggu 4 Desember 2022: ANTV, INDOSIAR, dan METRO TV

4 Desember 2022, 05:30 WIB
x