Lirik Kill the DJ – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kill the DJ – Green Day



Walkin' after dark

In the New York City park

Your thoughts are so unholy

In the holiness of old

On with Christian soldiers

Filled with jivin' mind control



The blood left on the dance floor

Runnin', runnin' red

The bullet that you asked for

Killin' you to death

Unless you



Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ

Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ

Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ

Voices in my head are sayin'

"Shoot that fucker down"



We are the vultures

The dirtiest kind

We'll cut you once

In your heart and your mind



Walkin' after dark

In the New York City park

I'll pick up what's left in the club

My pocket full of pills

Sodom and Gomorrah

In the century of thrills

The blood left on the dance floor

Runnin', runnin' red

The bullet that you asked for

Killin' you to death

Unless you



Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ

Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ

Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ

Hold him underwater

'Till the motherfucker drowns



We are the vultures

The dirtiest kind

We'll cut you once

In your heart and your mind

Someone's gonna get you boy

Shoot that fucker down



Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ

Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ

Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ

Shoot that fucker down



Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ

Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ

Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ

Voices in my head are sayin'

"Shoot that fucker down"



Credit

Artis: Green Day

Album: ¡Uno!

Rilis: 2012

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Mike Dirnt / Mirwais Ahmadzai / Tre Cool



Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Green Day merupakan grup band yang berasal dari California. Band ini dibentuk pada tahun 1987, saat itu Billie Joe Armstrong dan Mike Dirnt masih di bangku sekolah.



Pada 24 September 2012, melalui Reprise Records Green Day merilis album kesembilannya. Album tersebut dinamakan “¡Uno!”.



Album bertajuk “¡Uno!” ini merupakan bagian pertama dari rangkaian trilogi album ¡Uno!, ¡Dos!, dan ¡Tré! yang dirilis sejak September 2012 hingga Januari 2013.



Akan tetapi, pada album trilogi Green Day sebenarnya mengalami kekurangan secara komersial, dibandingkan dengan album mereka sebelumnya.



Alasan kurangnya pendapatan secara komersial karena promosi yang tidak maksimal dan Armstrong saat itu memasuki rehabilitasi.



Dalam album ¡Uno! terdapat 12 single salah satunya berjudul “Kill the DJ”. Sejak perilisan video klipnya pada YouTube Songkick, telah ditonton 22 juta tontonan dan mendapat 167 ribu likes. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***