Lirik Kill the DJ – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kill the DJ – Green Day
Walkin' after dark
In the New York City park
Your thoughts are so unholy
In the holiness of old
On with Christian soldiers
Filled with jivin' mind control
The blood left on the dance floor
Runnin', runnin' red
The bullet that you asked for
Killin' you to death
Unless you
Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ
Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ
Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ
Voices in my head are sayin'
"Shoot that fucker down"
We are the vultures
The dirtiest kind
We'll cut you once
In your heart and your mind
Walkin' after dark
In the New York City park
I'll pick up what's left in the club
My pocket full of pills
Sodom and Gomorrah
In the century of thrills
The blood left on the dance floor
Runnin', runnin' red
The bullet that you asked for
Killin' you to death
Unless you
Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ
Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ
Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ
Hold him underwater
'Till the motherfucker drowns
We are the vultures
The dirtiest kind
We'll cut you once
In your heart and your mind
Someone's gonna get you boy
Shoot that fucker down
Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ
Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ
Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ
Shoot that fucker down
Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ
Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ
Someone kill the DJ, shoot the fucking DJ
Voices in my head are sayin'
"Shoot that fucker down"
Credit
Artis: Green Day
Album: ¡Uno!
Rilis: 2012
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Mike Dirnt / Mirwais Ahmadzai / Tre Cool
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Green Day merupakan grup band yang berasal dari California. Band ini dibentuk pada tahun 1987, saat itu Billie Joe Armstrong dan Mike Dirnt masih di bangku sekolah.
Pada 24 September 2012, melalui Reprise Records Green Day merilis album kesembilannya. Album tersebut dinamakan “¡Uno!”.
Album bertajuk “¡Uno!” ini merupakan bagian pertama dari rangkaian trilogi album ¡Uno!, ¡Dos!, dan ¡Tré! yang dirilis sejak September 2012 hingga Januari 2013.
Akan tetapi, pada album trilogi Green Day sebenarnya mengalami kekurangan secara komersial, dibandingkan dengan album mereka sebelumnya.
Alasan kurangnya pendapatan secara komersial karena promosi yang tidak maksimal dan Armstrong saat itu memasuki rehabilitasi.
Dalam album ¡Uno! terdapat 12 single salah satunya berjudul “Kill the DJ”. Sejak perilisan video klipnya pada YouTube Songkick, telah ditonton 22 juta tontonan dan mendapat 167 ribu likes. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***
Artikel Pilihan