Lirik Lagu Safety Pin - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Safety Pin - 5 Seconds of Summer
Runaways, we're the long-lost children (Hey!)
Runnin' to the edge of the world
Everybody wants to throw us away
Broken boy meets broken girl
You said you tried it all before (Hey!)
And it only makes it worse
Oh, but this time, maybe this time
Two wrongs make it right
We'll safety pin the pieces of our broken hearts back together
Patchin' up all the holes until we both feel much better
Deleted things are really meant, so now I'll say the things I never sent
We'll safety pin the pieces of our broken hearts back together
Throwin' rocks at your broken window
Only you can cure my sickness (Bluegh!)
Raise ourselves and a middle finger (Hey!)
'Cause they all think we're twisted
Once I got a little taste
Now I'm addicted to your fix
Oh, yeah, this time, maybe this time
Two wrongs make it right
We'll safety pin the pieces of our broken hearts back together
Patchin' up all the holes until we both feel much better
Deleted things are really meant, so now I'll say the things I never sent
We'll safety pin the pieces of our broken hearts back together
No more waitin', we can save us from fa—
No more waitin', we can save us from fallin'
No more waitin', we can save us from fa—
No more waitin', we can save us from fallin'
No more waitin', we can save us from fallin'
This time, maybe this time
