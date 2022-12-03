Lirik Lagu Safety Pin - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Safety Pin - 5 Seconds of Summer

Runaways, we're the long-lost children (Hey!)

Runnin' to the edge of the world

Everybody wants to throw us away

Broken boy meets broken girl

You said you tried it all before (Hey!)

And it only makes it worse

Oh, but this time, maybe this time

Two wrongs make it right

We'll safety pin the pieces of our broken hearts back together

Patchin' up all the holes until we both feel much better

Deleted things are really meant, so now I'll say the things I never sent

We'll safety pin the pieces of our broken hearts back together

Throwin' rocks at your broken window

Only you can cure my sickness (Bluegh!)

Raise ourselves and a middle finger (Hey!)

'Cause they all think we're twisted

Once I got a little taste

Now I'm addicted to your fix

Oh, yeah, this time, maybe this time

Two wrongs make it right

We'll safety pin the pieces of our broken hearts back together

Patchin' up all the holes until we both feel much better

Deleted things are really meant, so now I'll say the things I never sent

We'll safety pin the pieces of our broken hearts back together

No more waitin', we can save us from fa—

No more waitin', we can save us from fallin'

No more waitin', we can save us from fa—

No more waitin', we can save us from fallin'

No more waitin', we can save us from fallin'

This time, maybe this time