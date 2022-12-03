Lirik Lagu Catch Fire - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Catch Fire - 5 Seconds of Summer

Oh, say, can you see?

This is not who I'm supposed to be

Without you, I'm nobody killin' time

I tried to deceive

Tried to win you desperately

Now I'm lost in this swirling sea of your sorry eyes

All my life, I've been waiting for moments to come

When I catch fire and watch over you like the sun

I will fight to fix up and get things right

I can't change the world, but maybe I'll change your mind

Oh, say, do you know?

I'm a fool in a one-man show

I'm a broken stereo, out of time

So how (So how) does it feel? (Does it feel?)

All alone, is it so surreal? (Woah-oh)

'Cause the ghost of survivor's guilt can be so unkind

All my life, I've been waiting for moments to come

When I catch fire and watch over you like the sun

I will fight to fix up and get things right

I can't change the world, but maybe I'll change your mind

The words you speak surrounding me

This is broken love in the first degree

The air you breathe is haunting me

Maybe I'll change your mind

All my life, I've been waiting for moments to come

When I catch fire and watch over you like the sun

I will fight to fix up and get things right

I can't change the world

I know that I can't change the world

But maybe I'll change your mind

Credit

Produser: Mike Green

Penulis: Mike Green, Alex Gaskarth, Michael Clifford, dan Luke Hemmings

Album: Sounds Good Feels Good

Genre: Alternative Pop