Lirik Lagu Catch Fire - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 3 Desember 2022, 01:18 WIB
Catch Fire - 5 Seconds of Summer

Oh, say, can you see?
This is not who I'm supposed to be
Without you, I'm nobody killin' time
I tried to deceive
Tried to win you desperately
Now I'm lost in this swirling sea of your sorry eyes

All my life, I've been waiting for moments to come
When I catch fire and watch over you like the sun
I will fight to fix up and get things right
I can't change the world, but maybe I'll change your mind

Oh, say, do you know?
I'm a fool in a one-man show
I'm a broken stereo, out of time
So how (So how) does it feel? (Does it feel?)
All alone, is it so surreal? (Woah-oh)
'Cause the ghost of survivor's guilt can be so unkind

All my life, I've been waiting for moments to come
When I catch fire and watch over you like the sun
I will fight to fix up and get things right
I can't change the world, but maybe I'll change your mind

The words you speak surrounding me
This is broken love in the first degree
The air you breathe is haunting me
Maybe I'll change your mind

All my life, I've been waiting for moments to come
When I catch fire and watch over you like the sun
I will fight to fix up and get things right
I can't change the world
I know that I can't change the world
But maybe I'll change your mind

Credit

Produser: Mike Green
Penulis: Mike Green, Alex Gaskarth, Michael Clifford, dan Luke Hemmings
Album: Sounds Good Feels Good
Genre: Alternative Pop

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

