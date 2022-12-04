Lirik Stay the Night – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stay the Night – Green Day



Well I ain't got much time so I'll get to the point

Do you wanna share a ride and get the fuck out of this joint?

I've got an impulse so impulsive that it burns

I wanna break your heart until it makes your stomach churn



I got to know if you're the one that got away

Even though it was never meant to be



Say, you'll stay the night

Because we're running out of time

So stay the night

I don't wanna say goodbye

Say, you'll stay the night

Because we're running out of time

So stay the night

I don't wanna say goodbye



I'm just sick and tired of feeling so alone

I don't understand the point if you have to go home

So won't you stay and count the circles 'round my eyes?

And we can watch the stars until the sun begins to rise



I got to know if you're the one one that got away

Even though it was never meant to be



Say, you'll stay the night

Because we're running out of time

So stay the night

I don't wanna say goodbye

Say, you'll stay the night

Because we're running out of time

So stay the night

I don't wanna say goodbye



I got to know if you're the one one that got away

Even though it was never meant to be



Say, you'll stay the night

Because we're running out of time

So stay the night

I don't wanna say goodbye

Say, you'll stay the night

Because we're running out of time

So stay the night

I don't wanna say goodbye



Credit

Artis: Green Day

Album: ¡Uno!

Rilis: 2012

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Funk Rock

Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Frank E. Iii Wright / Frank Edwin Wright Iii / Michael Pritchard / Mike Dirnt / Mike Pritchard / Mike Ryan Pritchard / Tre Cool



Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Green Day merupakan grup band berasal dari California yang beraliran Funk, Alternatif/Indie. Green Day telah menjual lebih dari 75 juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, hingga menjadikannya salh satu band terlaris di dunia.



Selain itu, Green Day dinominasikan untuk 20 penghargaan Grammy dan telah memenangkan lima penghargaan.



Pada 24 September 2012, melalui Reprise Records Green Day merilis album kesembilannya. Album tersebut dinamakan “¡Uno!”.



Album bertajuk “¡Uno!” merupakan bagian pertama dari rangkaian trilogi album ¡Uno!, ¡Dos!, dan ¡Tré! yang dirilis sejak September 2012 hingga Januari 2013.



Album trilogi Green Day sebenarnya kurang sesuai dengan yang diharapkan secara komersial, dibandingkan dengan album mereka sebelumnya.



Alasan kurangnya pendapatan secara komersial karena promosi yang tidak maksimal dan Armstrong saat itu memasuki rehabilitasi. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***