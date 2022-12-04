Lirik Lagu I Feel Good - James Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Whoa! I feel good, I knew that I would, now
I feel good, I knew that I would, now
So good, so good, I got you
Whoa! I feel nice, like sugar and spice
I feel nice, like sugar and spice
So nice, so nice, I got you
When I hold you in my arms
I know that I can't do no wrong
And when I hold you in my arms
My love won't do you no harm
And I feel nice, like sugar and spice
I feel nice, like sugar and spice
So nice, so nice, I got you
When I hold you in my arms
I know that I can't do no wrong
And when I hold you in my arms
My love can't do me no harm
And I feel nice, like sugar and spice
I feel nice, like sugar and spice
So nice, so nice, 'cause I got you
Whoa! And I feel good, I knew that I would, now
I feel good, I knew that I would
So good, so good, 'cause I got you
So good, so good, 'cause I got you
So good, so good, 'cause I got you
Hey
Oh-whoo
