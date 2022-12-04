Lirik Lagu I Feel Good - James Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Feel Good - James Brown

Whoa! I feel good, I knew that I would, now

I feel good, I knew that I would, now

So good, so good, I got you

Whoa! I feel nice, like sugar and spice

I feel nice, like sugar and spice

So nice, so nice, I got you

When I hold you in my arms

I know that I can't do no wrong

And when I hold you in my arms

My love won't do you no harm

And I feel nice, like sugar and spice

I feel nice, like sugar and spice

So nice, so nice, I got you

When I hold you in my arms

I know that I can't do no wrong

And when I hold you in my arms

My love can't do me no harm

And I feel nice, like sugar and spice

I feel nice, like sugar and spice

So nice, so nice, 'cause I got you

Whoa! And I feel good, I knew that I would, now

I feel good, I knew that I would

So good, so good, 'cause I got you

So good, so good, 'cause I got you

So good, so good, 'cause I got you

Hey

Oh-whoo