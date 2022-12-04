Lirik Lagu People Get Up and Drive Your Funky Soul - James Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

People Get Up and Drive Your Funky Soul - James Brown
Fellas, I'm ready to get up and do my thing (yeah go ahead!)
I wanta get into it, man, you know (go ahead!)
Like a, like a sex machine, man, (yeah go ahead!)
Movin' and doin' it, you know
Can I count it off? (Go ahead)
One, two, three, four!
Get up, (get on up)
Get up, (get on up)
Stay on the scene, (get on up), like a sex machine, (get on up)
Get up, (get on up)
Get up, (get on up)
Stay on the scene, (get on up), like a sex machine, (get on up)
Get up, (get on up)
Stay on the scene, (get on up), like a sex machine, (get on up)
Wait a minute!
Shake your arm, then use your form
Stay on the scene like a sex machine
You got to have the feeling sure as you're born
Get it together, right on, right on.
Get up, (get on up)
Get up, (get on up)
Get up, (get on up)
Hah!
Artikel Pilihan