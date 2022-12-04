Uriah HeepLirik Lagu Lady in Black – Uriah Heep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 Desember 2022, 04:03 WIB
Uriah Heep.
Uriah Heep. /YouTube

Lady in BlackUriah Heep

She came to me one morning
One lonely Sunday morning
Her long hair flowing
In the midwinter wind.

I know not how she found me
For in darkness I was walking
And destruction lay around me
From a fight I could not win

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

She asked me name my foe then
I said the need within some men
To fight and kill their brothers
Without thought of love or God

And I begged her, give me horses
To trample down my enemies
So eager was my passion
To devour this waste of life

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

But she wouldn't think of battle that
Reduces men to animals
So easy to begin
And yet impossible to end

For she's the mother of all men
Who counselled me so wisely then
I feared to walk alone again
And asked if she would stay

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Oh, lady, lend your hand outright
And let me rest here at your side
"Have faith and trust in peace", she said
And filled my heart with life

There is no strength in numbers
Have no such misconception
But when you need me
Be assured, I won't be far away

Ah, ah-ah, a-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Thus, having spoke, she turned away
And though I found no words to say
I stood and watched until I saw
Her black coat disappear

My labour is no easier
But now I know I'm not alone
I'll find new heart each time
I think upon that windy day

And if one day she comes to you
Drink deeply from her words so wise
Take courage from her as your prize
And say hello from me

Ah, ah-ah, a-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah, a-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah, a-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Credit
Artis: Ultravox
Album: Lament
Rilis: 1984
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Midge Ure, Chris Cross, Warren Cann, Billy Currie
Produser: Ultravox

Fakta di Balik Lagu Lady in Black

Lady in Black merupakan lagu dari band rock Uriah Heep dari album keempat bertajuk Salisbury yang dirilis tahun 1971.

Lagu tersebut dikreditkan kepada Ken Hensley. Lady in Black mengisahkan tentang seorang pria yang mengembara melalui kegelapan yang dilanda perang dan bertemu dengan entitas seperti dewi yang menghiburnya.

Lagu tersebut sering dipuji oleh penggemar dan kritikus sebagai karya paling puitis Hensley. Terdapat beberapa B-side untuk lagu tersebut.

Yang paling terkenal yaitu Simon the Bullit Freak dan Bird of Prey juga menjadi b-side untuk lagu tersebut.

Pada tahun 1981 lagu tersebut dirilis ulang sebagai single di Jerman dan Belanda dan B-sidenya berjudul Easy Livin'. (Dewi Andryani)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

