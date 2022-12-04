Uriah HeepLirik Lagu Lady in Black – Uriah Heep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lady in Black – Uriah Heep

She came to me one morning

One lonely Sunday morning

Her long hair flowing

In the midwinter wind.



I know not how she found me

For in darkness I was walking

And destruction lay around me

From a fight I could not win



Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah



She asked me name my foe then

I said the need within some men

To fight and kill their brothers

Without thought of love or God



And I begged her, give me horses

To trample down my enemies

So eager was my passion

To devour this waste of life



Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah



But she wouldn't think of battle that

Reduces men to animals

So easy to begin

And yet impossible to end



For she's the mother of all men

Who counselled me so wisely then

I feared to walk alone again

And asked if she would stay



Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah



Oh, lady, lend your hand outright

And let me rest here at your side

"Have faith and trust in peace", she said

And filled my heart with life



There is no strength in numbers

Have no such misconception

But when you need me

Be assured, I won't be far away



Ah, ah-ah, a-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah



Thus, having spoke, she turned away

And though I found no words to say

I stood and watched until I saw

Her black coat disappear



My labour is no easier

But now I know I'm not alone

I'll find new heart each time

I think upon that windy day



And if one day she comes to you

Drink deeply from her words so wise

Take courage from her as your prize

And say hello from me



Ah, ah-ah, a-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah, a-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah, a-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah



Fakta di Balik Lagu Lady in Black

Lady in Black merupakan lagu dari band rock Uriah Heep dari album keempat bertajuk Salisbury yang dirilis tahun 1971.

Lagu tersebut dikreditkan kepada Ken Hensley. Lady in Black mengisahkan tentang seorang pria yang mengembara melalui kegelapan yang dilanda perang dan bertemu dengan entitas seperti dewi yang menghiburnya.

Lagu tersebut sering dipuji oleh penggemar dan kritikus sebagai karya paling puitis Hensley. Terdapat beberapa B-side untuk lagu tersebut.

Yang paling terkenal yaitu Simon the Bullit Freak dan Bird of Prey juga menjadi b-side untuk lagu tersebut.

Pada tahun 1981 lagu tersebut dirilis ulang sebagai single di Jerman dan Belanda dan B-sidenya berjudul Easy Livin'. (Dewi Andryani)***