Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blue Jeans – Lana Del Rey

Blue jeans

White shirt

Walked into the room

You know you made my eyes burn

It was like James Dean

For sure

You're so fresh to death and sick as c-cancer

You were sorta Punk Rock

I grew up on Hip Hop

But you fit me better

Than my favorite sweater and I know

That love is mean (uh oh)

And love hurts (uh oh)

But I still remember that day we met in December, oh baby

I will love you 'til the end of time

I would wait a million years

Promise you'll remember that you're mine

Baby, can you see through the tears?

Love you more

Than those bitches before

Say you'll remember (oh baby)

Say you'll remember, oh baby, ooh

I will love you 'til the end of time

Big dreams

Gangster

Said you had to leave to start your life over

I was like, "No please, stay here"

We don't need no money

We can make it all work

But he headed out on Sunday

Said he'd come home Monday

I stayed up waitin', anticipatin' and pacin'

But he was

Chasin' (uh oh)

Paper (uh oh)

Caught up in the game

It was the last I heard

I will love you 'til the end of time

I would wait a million years

Promise you'll remember that you're mine

Baby, can you see through the tears?

Love you more

Than those b*tches before

Say you'll remember (oh baby)

Say you'll remember, oh baby, ooh

I will love you 'til the end of time