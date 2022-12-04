Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 Desember 2022, 04:02 WIB
Penyanyi Lana Del Rey.
Penyanyi Lana Del Rey. /Instagram/@lanadelreybr

Blue JeansLana Del Rey

Blue jeans
White shirt
Walked into the room
You know you made my eyes burn
It was like James Dean
For sure
You're so fresh to death and sick as c-cancer

You were sorta Punk Rock
I grew up on Hip Hop
But you fit me better
Than my favorite sweater and I know
That love is mean (uh oh)
And love hurts (uh oh)
But I still remember that day we met in December, oh baby

I will love you 'til the end of time
I would wait a million years
Promise you'll remember that you're mine
Baby, can you see through the tears?

Love you more
Than those bitches before
Say you'll remember (oh baby)
Say you'll remember, oh baby, ooh
I will love you 'til the end of time

Big dreams
Gangster
Said you had to leave to start your life over
I was like, "No please, stay here"
We don't need no money
We can make it all work

But he headed out on Sunday
Said he'd come home Monday
I stayed up waitin', anticipatin' and pacin'
But he was
Chasin' (uh oh)
Paper (uh oh)
Caught up in the game
It was the last I heard

I will love you 'til the end of time
I would wait a million years
Promise you'll remember that you're mine
Baby, can you see through the tears?

Love you more
Than those b*tches before
Say you'll remember (oh baby)
Say you'll remember, oh baby, ooh
I will love you 'til the end of time

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Tita Salsabila

