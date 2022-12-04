Lirik Lagu Pop the Glock – Uffie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pop the Glock – Uffie

MC am I people call me Uff

When I rock the party you bust a nut

Feadz is breaking out the beat

Shit be hotter than me

Me and he our crew's a militia

Better watch out my clan gets vicious

Bad ass bitch I'm rated-X

I'm gifted ain't gotta sell sex



Cross the beach onto the street

Gotta work hard no room to cheat

Crunk and grime that's my bloodline

Feadz is mixing, Uffie's shouting

Uff is banging, Feadz is banging

Time to get low

Do the tootsie roll

That's how we do

Do it hot



And if you understood would you

Stop hating and playing hard

I got a loaded bodyguard

Don't make him pull out the Glock and pop

Uffie's gonna make this shit rock



Like doe, doe I like

Boys call on me when they feel freaky hot

I run this show you got too slow

Pick-up the pace with you cracked out face

Uffie is banging, Feadz is banging

Time to get low

Do the tootsie roll

That's how we do

Do it hot

And if you understood would you

Beat my rhyme if you can

Yeah you talk shit, think I care

My style in this flow is confusing cause you don't know



Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock



The Glock you pop

Sound like twista fast as hell

I rock this beat you know damn well

Gonna make it to the top

Spit this shit till you drop

Down low is where you keep it boy

Don't let anyone know

Gonna tear you down

Underneath you just a clown



Time everyone see

What you really be



Play the game, the game gets played

I got a man and he goes by Feadz

Play the game, the game gets played

I got a man and he goes by Feadz

Uffie is banging, Feadz is banging



Time to get low

Do the tootsie roll

That's how we do

Do it hot



And if you understood, would you

Beat my rhyme if you can

Yeah you talk shit, think I care

My style in this flow, is confusing cause you don't know



Pop the Glock, the Glock you pop

If you're out of line it's you I'll bang pop

Pop the Glock, the Glock you pop

If you're out of line it's you I'll bang pop

Pop the Glock the Glock you pop



If you're out of line it's you I'll bang pop

Uff is banging, Uff is banging, Uff is banging, Feadz is banging

Uff is banging, Feadz is banging

Time to get low, do the tootsie roll

Uff is banging, Feadz is banging, Uff is banging, Feadz is banging



Me and he our crews a militia

Better watch out, my clan gets vicious

That's how we do, do it hot

And if you understood would you

Stop hating and playing hard

I got a loaded bodyguard

Don't make him pull out the Glock and pop



Uffie's gonna make this shit rock

Like doe, doe I like

Boys call on me when they feel freaky hot

I run this show, you got to slow

Pick up the pace with you cracked out face



Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

The Glock you pop

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

The Glock you pop

If you're out of line it's you I'll bang pop



Credit

Artis: Uffie

Album: Sex Dreams and Denim Jeans

Rilis: 2005

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Dance/Electronic, Pop, Hip-Hop/Ra

Songwriter: Uffie, Feadz

Produser: Feadz

Fakta di Balik Lagu Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock merupakan lagu artis Prancis-Amerika Uffie.

Pop the Glock merupakan single pertama Uffie dan menjadi hit internasional. Lagu tersebut awalnya dirilis pada awal 2006 oleh Ed Banger Records di Pop the Glock/Ready to Uff EP.

Rilisan asli Uffie mendapat perhatian dari media, penggemar, dan kritikus. Hal tersebut membuatnya mendapatkan kontrak rekaman dengan label elektronik Prancis Ed Banger Records.

Pop the Glock ditulis oleh Uffie dan diproduksi oleh Feadz.

Pop the Glock dirilis ulang sebagai EP pada tanggal 30 November 2009 sebagai alat promosi untuk album debutnya Sex Dreams dan Denim Jeans pada tahun 2010.

Versi EP juga menyertakan tiga remix dari Pop the Glock oleh produser Mirwais, Felix da Housecat, dan Ellen Allien yang berkolaborasi dengan Uffie di album selanjutnya.