Lirik Lagu Water – Ugly God dan Fakta di Baliknya

Water – Ugly God

Hoodrich

Trust me Danny

Thanks Ugly God

I drip on your bitch like water

I splash on your bitch with the water

I feel like I'm 21 Savage

I pull up and fuck on your daughter

I drip on your bitch like water

I splash on your bitch with the water

I feel like I'm 21 Savage

I pull up and fuck on your daughter

Water (yeah), water (goddamn), water (huh?), water (okay)

Water (what?), water (drip), water (splash), water (whoosh)

I drip on your bitch like water

I splash on your bitch with the water

Water, water, water, water

Water on my bitch, I keep her wet like my cellphone

Bitches on me, dark skins and the redbones

Ugly God wrap your bitch up like some headphones

You say I ain't shit bitch, I'm Ugly God I'm well known

I ain't got time for no wife, yeah

LMFAO you kiss bitches I pipe, yeah

Bitch I feel like Yachty just give me one night, yeah

And if she gay I tell her I'm a fucking dike yeah

Yeah bitch I'm a dyke (I am)

Strapped up like a dyke (strapped)

Man made like a dyke (for real)

Boosie faded like a dyke (damn)

Niggas tryna join the wave (huh)

Pussy nigga take a hike (get goin')

Your bitch my slave (she is)

Bitch I'm balling like Mike (swish)

Bitch I'm balling like Mike