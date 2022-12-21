Lirik Lagu Water – Ugly God dan Fakta di Baliknya

Water – Ugly God
Hoodrich
Trust me Danny
Thanks Ugly God
I drip on your bitch like water
I splash on your bitch with the water
I feel like I'm 21 Savage
I pull up and fuck on your daughter
I drip on your bitch like water
I splash on your bitch with the water
I feel like I'm 21 Savage
I pull up and fuck on your daughter
Water (yeah), water (goddamn), water (huh?), water (okay)
Water (what?), water (drip), water (splash), water (whoosh)
I drip on your bitch like water
I splash on your bitch with the water
Water, water, water, water
Water on my bitch, I keep her wet like my cellphone
Bitches on me, dark skins and the redbones
Ugly God wrap your bitch up like some headphones
You say I ain't shit bitch, I'm Ugly God I'm well known
I ain't got time for no wife, yeah
LMFAO you kiss bitches I pipe, yeah
Bitch I feel like Yachty just give me one night, yeah
And if she gay I tell her I'm a fucking dike yeah
Yeah bitch I'm a dyke (I am)
Strapped up like a dyke (strapped)
Man made like a dyke (for real)
Boosie faded like a dyke (damn)
Niggas tryna join the wave (huh)
Pussy nigga take a hike (get goin')
Your bitch my slave (she is)
Bitch I'm balling like Mike (swish)
Bitch I'm balling like Mike
