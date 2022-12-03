Lirik Lagu Flipside – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Are you gonna hurt me now?
Or are you gonna hurt me later?
Are you gonna go to town?
Maybe you should play it safer
You've got me all dressed up tonight
Springsteen on the radio
You've got me all freaked out tonight
Somethin' you're tellin' me, what I don't know
You don't wanna break me down
You don't wanna say goodbye and
You don't wanna turn around
You don't wanna make me cry but
You caught me once
Maybe on the flipside I could catch you again
You caught me once
Maybe on the flipside you could catch me again
Drinks on the patio
Are you gonna tell me now?
Are you gonna tell me later?
Cause if you think that I don't know
I'm gonna have to say you're crazy
I'm getting all dressed up tonight
Dressed up just to hear you, boy
I already know what you got in store
Why I go, baby, I don't know
You don't wanna break me down
You don't wanna say goodbye and
You don't wanna turn around
You don't wanna make me cry but
You caught me once
Maybe on the flipside I could catch you again
You caught me once
Maybe on the flipside you could catch me again
So you think you're in charge?
Do you?
Actin' like a big shot
I'm sure
So you think you're in charge?
Do you?
You're actin' like a big shot
You don't wanna break me down
You don't wanna say goodbye and
You don't wanna turn around
You don't wanna make me cry but
You caught me once
Maybe on the flipside I could catch you again
You caught me once
Maybe on the flipside you could catch me again
Artikel Pilihan