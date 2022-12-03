Lirik Lagu Flipside – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Flipside – Lana Del Rey

Are you gonna hurt me now?

Or are you gonna hurt me later?

Are you gonna go to town?

Maybe you should play it safer

You've got me all dressed up tonight

Springsteen on the radio

You've got me all freaked out tonight

Somethin' you're tellin' me, what I don't know

You don't wanna break me down

You don't wanna say goodbye and

You don't wanna turn around

You don't wanna make me cry but

You caught me once

Maybe on the flipside I could catch you again

You caught me once

Maybe on the flipside you could catch me again

Drinks on the patio

Are you gonna tell me now?

Are you gonna tell me later?

Cause if you think that I don't know

I'm gonna have to say you're crazy

I'm getting all dressed up tonight

Dressed up just to hear you, boy

I already know what you got in store

Why I go, baby, I don't know

You don't wanna break me down

You don't wanna say goodbye and

You don't wanna turn around

You don't wanna make me cry but

You caught me once

Maybe on the flipside I could catch you again

You caught me once

Maybe on the flipside you could catch me again

So you think you're in charge?

Do you?

Actin' like a big shot

I'm sure

So you think you're in charge?

Do you?

You're actin' like a big shot

You don't wanna break me down

You don't wanna say goodbye and

You don't wanna turn around

You don't wanna make me cry but

You caught me once

Maybe on the flipside I could catch you again

You caught me once

Maybe on the flipside you could catch me again